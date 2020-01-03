Dr Rajasekhar apologises to Chiranjeevi, Mohan Babu, says no personal fight with them

RGV type celebration new yr













Quickly after resigning from the Vice President of the MAA, actor Dr Rajasekhar provided apologised to Chiranjeevi and Mohan Babu. He additionally mentioned that he has a private combat with these actors, who have been the chief friends at Wednesday’s occasion.

Rajasekhar with Chiranjeevi on the MAA dairy launch occasionTwitter

The MAA (Film Artistes Affiliation) held its calendar launch occasion on Wednesday, January 1. Chiranjeevi and Mohan Babu have been chief friends on the event. Dr Rajasekhar, the Vice President of the MAA, embarrassed them together with his bizarre habits and ruckus on the stage. After he stormed off the stage, the irritated megastar demanded strict motion towards the actor from the Disciplinary Committee.

Hours after the incident, Dr. Rajasekhar despatched his resignation to the put up of the Vice President of the MAA. He alleged that President Naresh had been degrading and insulting the members of the Affiliation, which pressured him to tender his resignation. Later, he took to his Twitter web page to supply an apology to Chiranjeevi and Mohan Babu.

Dr, Rajasekhar clears air

Dr. Rajasekhar tweeted on Wednesday evening, “Whatever happened today is only between Naresh, Maa and me. Things aren’t right here and I cannot stand aside quietly and watch. There is no misunderstanding or fight between Chiranjeevi Garu, Mohan Babu Garu and Me. I apologise for any inconvenience caused to our guests!”

Dr. Rajasekhar additionally made it clear that he has no private points with these two senior actors. He wrote, “But it is high time and I had to speak about it! I have resigned from my post as Executive Vice President. I promise to do whatever I can for the industry on my own. Plz don’t blow up this issue as a personal fight between Mohan Babu Garu, Chiranjeevi Garu and me.”

The Telugu actor mentioned that he has quite a lot of respect for each of them and he requests everybody to not undertaking the developments on the MAA differently. Dr. Rajasekhar tweeted, “I have high respect for both of them and their concern and work towards MAA. Do not project this in any other way.”