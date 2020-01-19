Dr Somdutta Singh’s new book ‘Decoding Digital’ is a text that goes beyond giving out facts

Dr Somdutta Singh

Dr Somdutta Singh, a member of the Kotler Influence’s Board of Advisors beneath the Kotler Influence program, is right here together with her new e book ‘Decoding Digital: Unlocking Digital Limitations’. Talking to Worldwide Enterprise Instances, India, Dr Som revealed what she goals to attain with the textual content.

‘Bringing alive the curiosity’

Dr Som, who was previously the Vice-Chairperson of NASSCOM Product Council, mentioned that for her, books will not be simply pages that reveal, info, numbers and written-in-stone classes. “The purpose of a good book goes beyond being a text that informs. The hallmark of a valuable book lies in its ability to ask questions of the user, instil and bring alive their curiosity quotient,” she mentioned.

“In addition to this, allowing the reader to navigate the interdisciplinary nature of most subjects that are relevant to life and business, takes the book a few notches higher and sets it apart from other books that adorn bookshelves of classrooms, libraries and homes,” she added.

The e book is greater than a textual content

In accordance with Dr Som, ‘Decoding Digital: Unlocking Digital Limitations’ goes past giving out info. “It is more than a text,” she mentioned. The e book traces the journey of the digital paradigm and forays into the advertising house intimately.

The e book explores the technical features of digital advertising. From search engine optimisation to social media; analytics to Adwords; authorized compliance to steer technology, the e book explores a lot in nice element. “In short, the book makes for both an informative and interesting read, providing you with answers to most questions about digital media,” mentioned Dr Som.

The e book solutions numerous questions

‘Decoding Digital: Unlocking Digital Limitations’ offers the readers with the data to drive technique and outcomes strategy. “Blending analytical skills with a strategic approach, Decoding Digital is at once, comprehensive and intricate. It is an effort to understand the correlation between the macro and the micro of digital marketing,” she mentioned.

Dr Som mentioned she discovered solutions to numerous questions regarding digital advertising within the e book. It additionally triggered her curiosity to learn and discover the topic additional.