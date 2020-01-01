Dracula: 9 big questions we have after episode 1 of the BBC series

The primary episode of Dracula has arrived from Sherlock co-creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss, and it’s truthful to say that it’s a bloody, irreverent and generally deeply disturbing tackle Bram Stoker’s novel.

Starring Danish actor Claes Bang because the titular Depend, the story sees solicitor Jonathan Harker (John Heffernan) arrive at Citadel Dracula, later retelling his story to atheist nun Sister Agatha (Dolly Wells) and his fiancé Mina (Morfydd Clark), although he’s unaware of the latter’s id.

Filled with weird moments, darkish magic and some intriguing mysteries, there’s (appropriately) a lot to dissect as soon as the mud (and blood) has settled on the finish of this primary 90-minute journey – beginning with…

Was Harker a vampire the entire time?

Effectively, kind of. In the event you watch again early scenes of Harker within the convent you may see him shunning daylight and making an attempt to eat flies similar to Dracula’s brides, just for a cheery “Are you hungry?” from Sister Agatha to snap him out of his reverie.

Nevertheless, Agatha additionally means that Harker isn’t “yet” a vampire even when he’s undead. The foundations of vampirism on this adaptation appear to be that anybody ate up by a vampire, then killed, might grow to be a vampire, however the course of is unsure – generally individuals simply grow to be strolling corpses as an alternative, like those that assault Harker – and erratic. Apparently, most vampires are principally beasts, and few reside as lengthy or retain as a lot of their humanity as Dracula.

Accordingly, for a lot of the episode Harker seems to be in a sort of acutely aware, zombified state, although he begins to exhibit the complete traits of a vampire by the tip.

Was Sherlock reference?

Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock Holmes and Dolly Wells as Sister Agatha in Dracula

Great spot! In direction of the tip of the episode, Sister Agatha reveals that she’s tracked down Jonathan’s fiancé Mina, with assist from a “detective acquaintance in London.”

This can be a delicate nod to Dracula creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss’ different BBC adaptation, Sherlock – and apparently the pair thought some viewers may not discover the little Easter Egg.

“I thought no-one would get that!” laughed Moffat at a current screening of Dracula’s first episode.

“Really it’s Sexton Blake,” joked Gatiss, referring to a distinct fictional 1890s detective who typically appeared in periodicals like Arthur Conan Doyle’s Holmes. “We’re just messing with you.”

Why does Dracula concern the cross?

Dracula (Claes Bang) and Sister Agatha (Dolly Wells)

Whereas this new Dracula does obey nearly all of “vampire rules” and weaknesses (together with daylight, stakes and being unable to enter rooms with out permission), considered one of them will get a little bit of a twist on this new adaptation.

It’s revealed through the episode that whereas Dracula does nonetheless concern the cross (that means crucifixes are a helpful deterrent) this isn’t true of all vampires – solely him. And when Sister Agatha theorises that the elemental goodness of religion is what places him towards them, Dracula hints that there’s one other, extra sophisticated motive behind it.

“For a moment there I thought you were clever,” Dracula tells her. “But no. No, that’s not why I fear the cross – goodness has got nothing to do with it.”

Later, when a gaggle of nuns try and ward him off with their crucifixes, Dracula admits that these issues “work, actually – though you will never guess why.”

Clearly, there’s some thriller right here to be solved within the coming episodes. May his aversion to crucifixes be primarily based on some a part of his mortal life, some trauma or different unhealthy reminiscence? May the form have some significance past faith? Or is it one thing weirder and extra offbeat completely?

Who’s Van Helsing?

English actor Peter Cushing (1913 – 1994) as Physician Van Helsing in 'Dracula', directed by Terence Fisher, 1958.

In direction of the tip of the episode there’s a fairly large reveal that Sister Agatha has the surname Van Helsing, which the Depend discovers by tasting her blood – however for those who’re not an enormous horror or Dracula fan you may be questioning concerning the significance.

In Bram Stoker’s unique novel Dr Abraham Van Helsing is a medical man and scientist who finally ends up teaming up with a psychiatrist, a cowboy, an English lord and Jonathan and Mina Harker (sure, actually) to battle Depend Dracula, and over the past hundred years the character has developed to signify the quintessential vampire hunter.

Accordingly he or his descendants have been performed in varied movie tasks (most notably by Peter Cushing) and TV exhibits, and Van Helsing is at all times an important a part of any Dracula story. On this model, they’ve simply mixed the character with a minor determine within the ebook to create a feminine model.

You’ll be able to learn extra about Van Helsing as a personality right here, and about Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss’ new model of the vampire slayer right here.

How a lot of that is from the Dracula novel?

Whereas the brand new adaptation does hold lots of issues from the unique Bram Stoker novel, there are additionally some severe modifications. Whereas Sister Agatha does exist within the ebook she performs only a small position in nursing Harker again to well being.

She’s actually not the atheist, science-focused determine we meet on this sequence, and her id as a Van Helsing (changing the aged Abraham Van Helsing from later within the novel) is a brand new invention for the sequence.

Different main modifications embody Jonathan’s transformation into an undead creature (within the ebook he escapes comparatively unhurt and survives till the tip) and Dracula’s assault on the convent in Hungary, which by no means happens within the ebook (as an alternative, he leaves for England shortly earlier than Harker’s escape).

You’ll be able to learn a extra in-depth have a look at what does and doesn’t survive the transition from web page to display right here.

Are there extra Van Helsings?

Claes Bang and Dolly Wells within the BBC’s Dracula (BBC)

“Helsing! Van Helsing! What is your interest in me, Agatha Van Helsing? Who are you?”

With these phrases, Depend Dracula revealed the true id of Dolly Wells’ character to the world – however we even have to wonder if he’s on to one thing.

Agatha appears to know rather a lot about vampires – so might or not it’s that she’s not changed the ebook’s older Van Helsing, precisely, however is said to him? And with that in thoughts, is it attainable that the elder Van Helsing died on the fangs of Dracula or another vampire, making this a very private conflict between the 2 figures?

Fortunately, we don’t have lengthy to search out out…

How did Dracula disguise himself as Harker?

In one of many episode’s oddest moments, the ultimate scene sees Mina welcome her considerably vampiric fiancé Jonathan into the protection of her and Agatha’s circle – solely to find he’s not Jonathan in any respect, along with his face sloughing off to disclose Dracula inside.

And whereas this may look like a weird out-of-nowhere little bit of Mission: Unattainable-style nonsense from Dracula, the episode does truly arrange this potential earlier on. When Dracula has taken the type of a canine exterior the convent, this energy – to cover contained in the pores and skin of one other – is displayed, although in that case the smaller measurement of the canine implies that Dracula needs to be “rebirthed” again to his common measurement and look from inside the animal.

Is Harker nonetheless alive?

Effectively, no – he’s undead – and primarily based on what occurred to the canine/wolf physique that Dracula beforehand hid inside, we’d say that this explicit disguise may have destroyed what was left of him for good. Sorry, Jonny blue-eyes.

Are Mina and Sister Agatha about to die?

The episode ends on an actual cliffhanger, with Mina and Agatha seemingly simply moments away from doom as Depend Dracula walks in the direction of them, having been invited inside their consecrated circle.

Clearly, the Depend doesn’t perish at their arms – there are already preview photographs for the subsequent episode, and it’s arduous to think about a sequence known as Dracula persevering with with out Dracula –so until he devises some motive to maintain them alive (probably to feed on or flip into new “brides”) it appears seemingly that Mina a minimum of is finished for.

As for Agatha Van Helsing, we’re not so certain – as a result of it undoubtedly looks like there are extra mysteries to be solved together with her.

