Dracula and Doctor Who series 12 debut ratings revealed – how did they fare on New Year’s Day?

The New Yr’s Day tv schedule was filled with treats – with the primary episode of Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss’s Dracula and the brand new sequence of Physician Who standing out as specific highlights.

The scores are actually in for each exhibits – and at first look, they’re a bit low.

The return of Jodie Whittaker because the Physician was watched by four.9 million viewers, a big drop off from her first look because the character in 2017, when the debut episode of sequence 11 pulled in eight.2 million.

Actually, Who was pipped by Emmerdale as essentially the most watched present of the day – with 5 million viewers tuning into the ITV cleaning soap.

Dracula suffered equally underwhelming numbers, with three.6 million viewers watching the opening episode because it aired – lower than half the 7.5 million that tuned in to look at the premiere of Moffat and Gatiss’ Sherlock when it debuted again in the summertime of 2010.

In fact, it’s probably that each of those numbers will probably be bolstered considerably when catch-up numbers are added to the equation, and so the figures don’t fairly inform the complete story simply but.

Moffat and Dracula producer Sue Vertue beforehand speculated that the present’s scheduling – airing over three nights from 1st-Third January – may influence its in a single day figures.

“I think the overnights might change slightly,” Vertue stated. “However we by no means actually pay a lot consideration [to that].

“I don’t know what the result will be,” Moffat stated. “Individuals may select to attend longer [before watching].

“But I think the way we regard television now is not so much ‘I’m watching it while it’s on’, as ‘that’s now been delivered to my hard drive; I’ll watch it in my own time, thank you’. That’s how we think.”

Dracula continues tonight at 9pm on BBC One, with Physician Who returning on Sunday at 7pm