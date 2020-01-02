Dracula episode 2: 8 big questions we have after Blood Vessel

The second episode of Dracula took Claes Bang’s vampire to sea, the place a crew of unfortunate passengers on the crusing ship The Demeter grew to become his new larder en path to England whereas Dolly Wells’ Sister Agatha discovered much more about her new foe.

And by the top of the 90-minute journey, similar to after the primary episode, we had been left with an terrible lot of questions on what might come subsequent in writers Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss’ new horror adaptation.

How carefully does Dracula observe the unique novel?

Beginning with…

1. Did any of this occur within the guide?

Nicely, kind of. In Bram Stoker’s unique novel Dracula the Rely does board the Demeter to journey to England, and he does choose off the crew one-by-one, however it’s a a lot shorter phase of the guide – simply 4 pages actually – and occurs in fairly a special means.

Within the guide, the Demeter is barely carrying cargo, not passengers, and the crew are unaware that Dracula is aboard. As an alternative, he lurks under in his packing containers of earth, or mould (an outline of the cargo used within the TV present as properly), solely rising to feed on choose members of the crew.

This variation is referenced by Bang’s bloodsucker through the episode – he notes that he can be too bored to only sleep within the packing containers for 4 weeks – and you’ll learn extra in regards to the variations right here and why Gatiss and Moffat launched them right here.

However talking of 1 significantly massive distinction…

2. How did the Rely find yourself within the current day?

Now right here’s a query! In an enormous twist on the finish of the episode, Rely Dracula sinks to the underside of the ocean in one in every of his packing containers, then breaks out and walks ashore at Whitby – however instantly he’s assailed by helicopters and fashionable law enforcement officials. In some way, 123 years have handed since his voyage of the Demeter, and he’s now in 2020. However how?

Nicely, what appears most probably to us is that the Rely’s slumber within the sea was a little bit longer than it appeared onscreen, with Bang’s vampire truly caught, unconscious, for properly over a century. As an immortal, he might presumably emerge from such an exile the very same age and with little information of the time that had handed.

That, or he found a time-travelling wood field. Stranger issues have occurred…

three. How is Agatha nonetheless alive?

Extra perplexing than the Rely’s survival, although, is that of Sister Agatha, who seems on the seaside to greet her outdated sparring associate to England.

“Welcome to England, Count Dracula,” she says. “What kept you?”

Talking with out her Dutch accent, carrying fashionable garments and apparently in control of the police arriving, Agatha’s clearly been busy since we final noticed her – however how is she nonetheless alive?

Nicely, so far as we will inform there are two choices. The obvious is that Agatha, regardless of her finest efforts, nonetheless succumbed to the Rely’s an infection, grew to become an undead vampire and has survived the previous 120 years or in order a fellow immortal.

One thing about this doesn’t fairly ring true, nevertheless. It’s laborious to think about Agatha, a girl keen to kill herself to stop the contagion spreading to England, as a substitute fortunately establishing store, feasting on the blood of clever folks (to maintain her thoughts sharp) and customarily current as a vampire for all this time. What would make her completely different from Rely Dracula in that regard?

Positive, she might have discovered some much less damaging option to maintain herself alive as a vampire, however it’s laborious to see how – the collection has been fairly clear that the Rely has solely retained a lot of his humanity from selecting victims fastidiously – or why she’d take the chance anyway.

However, it may very well be that Agatha grew to become another type of undead who doesn’t require blood to dwell – the Rely famous it was an inexact science – and has devoted her newly lengthened life to defending the world from the Rely, if and when he ought to return.

On the opposite different hand, it may very well be that this isn’t the Agatha we all know in any respect. Maybe this model of Dolly Wells’ character is a descendant of the unique (sure, she was a nun, however all of us have a previous), tasked with carrying on her vampire-battling methods over 100 years on. She has a special accent, in any case.

three. How did they know when and the place the Rely would emerge?

It is a little perplexing – on condition that the Rely apparently got here out of the water a really very long time later than he had deliberate, how had been the authorities so prepared for him? How had been they in a position to time their intercept so completely, and the way did they know the place he’d even flip up?

If Agatha is a vampire, perhaps her enhanced senses or connection to Dracula allowed her a sure warning of his strategy – if she’s not, maybe she simply surveilled the seemingly areas in Whitby (close to the place the Demeter sank) the place he would possibly conceivably pop up, and an alarm was set off when he did.

And perhaps, simply perhaps we’re overthinking this entire factor. He’s within the current day! Let’s simply roll with it.

four. What occurred to Mina?

Mom Superior (Joanna Scalan), Dracula (CLAES BANG), Sister Agatha (DOLLY WELLS)

In fact, Agatha’s not the one character with a query mark hanging over her. Throughout the episode, in an offhand second it’s revealed that Morfydd’s Clark’s Mina Murray (the unfortunate fiancé of John Heffernan’s Harker from the primary episode) truly survived the Rely’s assault on the convent in Hungary, fleeing when the Rely let her go.

Contemplating how simply he might have killed her (and that we the viewers might need assumed he had anyway primarily based on episode one’s cliffhanger), the truth that he’s particularly proven not doing so appears vital. Does Mina nonetheless have an element to play?

Sure, positive, she’d be lengthy useless by the point Dracula emerges from the ocean, however maybe she put measures in place to defend England towards him when the time got here – or maybe one in every of her descendants will take her place in his sights. Both means, we someway doubt we’ve seen the final of Clark…

5. Was that one other Sherlock reference?

The primary episode of Dracula had a enjoyable little reference to Moffat and Gatiss’ different literary adaptation Sherlock – and if we’re not mistaken, there was a little bit of a nod to Benedict Cumberbatch’s sleuth (and Dracula’s variations from him) on this version as properly.

“I made a good detective, don’t you think?” Dracula asks Agatha after his “investigation” into who may very well be murdering the crew is revealed to be a canopy for his personal actions.

“I have a particular gift for eliminating suspects…”

6. Why does Dracula worry the cross?



The thriller of why the Rely alone fears the crucifix when different vampires don’t continues on this episode.

After dismissing Agatha’s principle in episode one which he fears the cross due to its basic goodness, tonight Dracula posited one other principle – that really, after centuries of consuming the blood of Transylvanian peasants who feared the facility and violence of the church, he has absorbed their terror.

“It’s not a symbol of virtue and kindness, it’s a mark of horror and oppression,” he tells Agatha.

“My God, I can’t wait to eat some atheists.”

However Agatha continues to be unconvinced, telling the Rely he’s mendacity to himself and that the true purpose is one thing else totally – so will we lastly know the true purpose within the remaining episode? We are able to however hope.

What are Dracula&#’s weaknesses? | Daylight, crosses and extra

7. How will the story proceed within the 21st Century?

The BBC has remained tight-lipped about Dracula’s third episode from the off, and now we will see why – as we predicted, the story has been introduced to the current day regardless of common denials from the creators.

However how will this twist work? Presently, all we find out about episode three comes from the official synopsis, which appears pretty near Stoker’s unique guide storyline.

Rely Dracula has made it to England – a brand new world pulsing with contemporary blood – and lays his plans to unfold his foul vampire contagion.

However why does he set his sights on the seemingly abnormal Lucy Westenra? And who on earth is left to cease him?

Presumably, Lucy Westenra (a key character within the novel who’s associates with Mina and turns into a sufferer of Dracula) is a present-day girl on this retelling, and it appears seemingly she’s being performed by Lydia Wilson on condition that she’s one of many few introduced solid members but to look to this point.

Different solid members we might anticipate in The Darkish Compass embrace Being Human’s Lyndsey Marshal and Vienna Blood’s Matthew Beard (and sure, each these previous examples of labor had been chosen fastidiously).

If Dracula is arrested by Agatha, how does he escape to assault Lucy? Will his plans change now that he’s been so lengthy delayed? And the way can the entire collection finish in only one extra episode?

Fortunately, we don’t have lengthy to search out out…

Dracula concludes on BBC One on Friday third January at 9pm