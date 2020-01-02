Dracula episode 2 review: Flesh off the boat

**Warning – this overview comprises spoilers for Dracula episode 2**

They’ve accomplished it – after months, if not years of denials, Sherlock creators Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat have pulled one final trick on us all.

Because it seems their genuine, interval Dracula adaptation will even be bringing the character to the current day, regardless of all their denials that they’d be updating the Depend à la Sherlock, and this huge twist – which ends tonight’s second episode with a flourish – is precisely the kind of good conceit we’ve come to count on from their writing partnership.

However earlier than all that there’s a complete episode (or movie, given the size) to get by means of, and after some minor misgivings I had concerning the first Dracula installment I discovered Blood Vessel a deal with.

Primarily based on a really brief part of Bram Stoker’s authentic novel – simply 4 pages, actually – episode two lands us on the Demeter, an ill-fated crusing vessel taking a motley crew of passengers from Japanese Europe to England. Suffice it to say tiny (if widespread) a part of the guide has been massively expanded right here, with Claes Bang’s Dracula launching a type of homicide thriller all of his personal (persevering with from episode one, some shades of Sherlock are seen) as passengers and crew are picked off one after the other.

In different phrases, like their 2013 Physician Who episode Chilly Battle that is Moffat and Gatiss’ tackle Alien, although this time the ship is wood and on the ocean relatively than travelling the celebs, and the monster is a suave vampire relatively than a ravenous ET.

Almost all of the characters listed below are new innovations for the sequence, from Sacha Dhawan’s Dr Sharma and Clive Russell’s Valentin to display screen veteran Catherine Schell’s Grand Duchess, and the episode units up a enjoyable Christie-esque flavour by introducing these characters with their very own captions – although sadly, we don’t have as a lot time to get to know them as we’d like, the motion as an alternative focusing increasingly on Bang and Wells’ Dracula and Sister Agatha.

Nonetheless, with characters this enjoyable it’s laborious to begrudge the main target. After being a bit inconsistent in episode one (understandably given the story) Bang’s Dracula actually finds his ft right here, nailing the graceful, good-humoured however in the end vicious vampire as he verbally spars with Agatha in his “wine cellar” or wistfully apologises to his victims onboard the ship.

Wells, in the meantime, provides an ideal new tackle her rebooted Van Helsing character, preventing tooth and nail (typically actually) to maintain up with the Depend and often difficult his atrocities so we don’t get too sympathetic with the monster.

By the tip of the episode the pair actually look like equals, locked in battle on the decks of the exploding Demeter – although in the event you thought the story would finish there, you actually had one other factor coming. Someway, a way, regardless of the efforts of Agatha and the surviving crew Dracula finds his strategy to England in spite of everything – only a century or so late – the place, bizarrely, Agatha continues to be alive and ready for him.

In an episode full of twists (room quantity 9’s reveal was significantly ingenious) this one is essentially the most engaging of all, suggesting that the secretive episode three – of which little or no has been revealed at time of writing – will carry Bang’s Depend firmly updated, and after seeing him in his component for 2 episodes it’s an intriguing proposition to have him on the again foot ultimately.

Usually talking, Dracula’s second episode for me was an enchancment, albeit an imperfect one. As famous above, it felt like the massive and attention-grabbing forged of passengers and crew have been barely sidelined and underused, whereas the highly effective horror parts of Stoker’s authentic textual content are barely watered down by the selection to make Dracula the lead character of this episode (notably, it’s much less scary than the primary episode). This episode is enjoyable and a bit bit gross, however it’s not that scary.

Nonetheless, total Blood Vessel is a superb signal of Moffat and Gatiss’ means to search out an attention-grabbing thread within the supply materials and increase it to nice impact, and it does an ideal job of organising an exhilarating conclusion within the subsequent episode.

Fortunately, in contrast to the Depend we gained’t have lengthy to attend to see what comes subsequent…

Dracula concludes on BBC One on Friday third January at 9pm