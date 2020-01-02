Dracula episode 2 up-ends the series with massive twist ending

After seeing Claes Bang’s vampire tear his method by way of a shipful of unfortunate Russians, you’d suppose there was little left to shock us within the second episode of recent horror adaptation Dracula.

Nevertheless, Sherlock creators Steven Moffat had one final trick up their sleeves for the feature-length drama’s ultimate moments with big repercussions for the ultimate entry on this trilogy – and in the event you haven’t seen the episode but you need to in all probability look away now, as we’re going to enter some in-depth spoilers hereon out.

Nonetheless right here? Then you definately’ll know that the ultimate scene of the episode noticed Dracula lastly obtain his objective to make landfall in England – however with a catch. You see, someway he’s solely ended up arriving in Whitby within the current day (presumably 2020), over a century later than he’d deliberate (and as virtually precisely predicted by HEARALPUBLICIST).

Worse, his nemesis Sister Agatha (Dolly Wells) is there forward of him, someway nonetheless alive and boasting a workforce of armed police.

“Welcome to England, Count Dracula,” she says. “What kept you?”

Clearly, regardless of their repeated assurances that Dracula wouldn’t be dropped at the 21st Century like Sherlock was, Moffat and Gatiss have pulled a quick one on us, and the ultimate movie will really present us how the Rely offers with the current day – however how did he find yourself there?

Properly, that truly appears pretty easy. After the explosion of the Demeter Dracula locked himself inside his remaining earth-filled field, preserving himself protected with its magical properties whilst he sunk to the underside of the ocean.

It appeared within the subsequent scene that he instantly broke out of it, however clearly he didn’t – as a substitute, he should have languished, unconscious within the water for round 123 years, solely rising from the waves after that and lacking your complete 20th Century (disgrace – we’d have liked to see Claes Bang in flares).

Extra curious is the reappearance of Agatha Van Helsing all these years later, now with what seems to be an English accent and a senior place within the police. However how has she survived too?

The plain reply would appear that regardless of her finest efforts, she turned an undead vampire just like the Rely and inherited his immortality, however one thing about this concept doesn’t sit proper. After actively getting herself killed to keep away from spreading the contagion to London, why would Agatha out of the blue determine to stay round as a substitute? Even Jonathan Harker in episode one determined he’d slightly die than turn into a vampire.

Positive, possibly she determined it was solely as much as her to cease Dracula if he ever got here again from the ocean, and possibly she was in a position to withstand the more serious impulses to be a nicer kind of vampire – however this collection has additionally made clear than in the case of vampirism you’re what you eat, so to retain her mind Agatha would have needed to have ate up a couple of folks no less than.

Different choices are that whereas no vampire, Agatha discovered some strategy to reside on as a unique kind of undead particular person (we’ve seen a couple of zombie sorts within the collection to this point), or that this isn’t the preliminary Agatha in any respect, however some kind of Van Helsing descendant who has carried on the mantle of watching out for Dracula (which might clarify how the police intercepted him so shortly as effectively).

OK, sure, Agatha was a nun after which died, however all of us have a previous – possibly she had some offspring hidden away someplace? And possibly, with slightly assist from Morfydd Clark’s Mina (who, lest we overlook, Dracula was revealed to have let go) they arrange some protocols to guarantee that if the Rely ever did return, there’d be a powerful response ready for him.

Regardless of the reality, we don’t have lengthy to seek out out – lower than 24 hours, in reality – after we’ll additionally see simply how Dracula finds life in up to date Britain. One way or the other, we don’t suppose he’ll be caught as Agatha’s prisoner for too lengthy…

Dracula concludes on BBC One on Friday third January