Dracula episode 3 review: Fangs for the memories

So that is how Dracula ends – each with a Bang, and a wimple.

Sure, within the last reckoning this was actually a narrative about two clashing characters – a vampire and a nun – coming collectively, with even loss of life and a distance of 123 years doing nothing to cease Dolly Wells’ Sister Agatha and Claes Bang’s Dracula from reaching their endpoint.

With all three episodes now within the rearview mirror (fairly quickly over simply three nights) it’s simple to see that this central relationship was the beating, bloody coronary heart of Dracula all alongside, with ancillary characters coming and going whereas Bang and Wells held court docket, and it’s a testomony to each actors that they proceed to make their verbal sparring so watchable.

Although in fact, it takes some time earlier than ‘Agatha’ and the Depend actually meet once more. In an early scene on this last 90-minute episode we’re handled to the sight of Dracula out and about within the 21st Century, recent with new terminology (he notes that in ingesting victims’ blood he’s kind of “downloading” them) and a pointy swimsuit and able to reduce a swathe by means of England.

Quickly, a sequence of cross-cutting flashbacks reveal simply how he ended up within the current day (mainly he was in a magic coma till somebody by chance fed him a finger), in addition to how the surviving Mina Murray (episode one’s Morfydd Clark) ended up founding an institute devoted to stopping Dracula, named for her late fiancé.

This results in a enjoyable few scenes the place “Jonathan Harker” is looking a cell phone, hinting at his undead survival, although actually it’s simply his title that lives on alongside a flowery oil portray deep beneath Whitby Abbey in a covert base.

Nonetheless within the flesh, nevertheless, is Sister Agatha – nicely, kind of. As we predicted it’s revealed that the brand new modern-day Van Helsing is Agatha’s descendant Zoe, although Agatha herself ultimately rises to the floor after Zoe quaffs some magic Dracula blood.

Whereas a bit wacky, bringing Agatha again into the fold for some last catharsis is an effective transfer (after discovering it odd in episode one, I missed Wells’ Dutch accent) and it’s a testomony to her efficiency that each Zoe and Agatha really feel very totally different regardless of inhabiting the identical physique. Within the last scenes of the episode Wells additionally finds some actual energy reverse Bang, and it’s the cautious development of their relationship over the earlier 4 hours that makes all of it mesh collectively.

Dolly Wells as Sister Agatha (BBC)

Nevertheless, the sequence’ shut give attention to these two characters additionally brings its downsides. Merrily butchering your supporting solid each episode undoubtedly raises the stakes (sorry), however it additionally means the newly-introduced characters right here really feel like barely skinny gruel. In different phrases, it’s arduous to care an excessive amount of about Dr Seward’s (Matthew Beard) heartache after we’ve had such a relatively quick time to get to know him, and particularly after we know we’ll in all probability by no means see him once more after an hour anyway.

Mark Gatiss, enjoying his dream position of the Depend’s worshipper Renfield, additionally doesn’t get a lot to do. This barely prissy lawyer model of the character isn’t almost as a lot enjoyable because the novel’s fly-scoffing, straitjacketed strongman, and disappears from the story as quickly as he seems after consuming a mere single insect.

However this adaptation’s tackle Lucy Westenra (Lydia West), Dracula’s primary sufferer in Bram Stoker’s novel, is sure to be essentially the most divisive. Shallow, self-centred and merciless to her lovers, it’s arduous to not really feel prefer it’s a barely sexist portrayal, and though Lucy factors out the double customary herself the writing’s not fairly deft sufficient to noticeably interrogate the themes of slut-shaming and male gaze it rubs up towards.

As a substitute of difficult how we take a look at Lucy and what she’s doing, we simply… take a look at her and what she’s doing, and her consciously-cremated destiny (oddly, a theme co-writer Steven Moffat has performed with earlier than in Physician Who) looks like a righteous punishment for dangerous behaviour that by no means feels that well-sketched.

Nonetheless, it will at all times be difficult to deliver this lengthy, much less well-liked phase of Stoker’s novel to life – clearly, writers Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat discovered extra to play with in Fortress Dracula and on the Demeter – and these are nonetheless loads of thrives, notably in Dracula’s one-liners (“Drunk? Well that’s certainly on way of putting it,” he says of 1 sufferer) and the fever-dream vistas he’s in a position to conjure up all through his ministrations.

I’m unsure whether or not the ultimate revelation of Dracula’s psychosis fairly chimed with me (he must be invited into buildings due to low shallowness?) however pathologizing his legendary weaknesses is an attention-grabbing concept nicely arrange by earlier episodes. Sadly, it additionally appears to spell the tip for any hopes of a second sequence, inspiring Dracula to take his personal life in a last erotic clinch with Zoe/Agatha because the drama concludes.

In different phrases, it appears that is one adaptation of Dracula that will not return to life – and if that is all we get, I can’t assist however want we might have had extra time to digest the entire drama week to week, fairly than splurge on all three in simply three days. Like Dracula suggests, wouldn’t or not it’s higher to be a connoisseur than a glutton and savour every 90-minute episode over an extended time frame?

However maybe I’m being choosy, and no-one cares when or how shortly they watch a sequence in the event that they’re watching one thing fulfilling – and if nothing else, this was undoubtedly an entertaining, campy take that knew methods to have enjoyable with the supply materials and have interaction audiences.

And if it does take a bit longer for this model of Dracula to actually mattress into the popular culture consciousness, irrespective of. He’s undoubtedly used to ready round…

All three episodes of Dracula are streaming on BBC iPlayer now