Dracula episode one spoiler-free preview: Down for the Count

Excellent news – in contrast to its title character, Dracula doesn’t suck.

Contemporary from creating one of the vital profitable and widespread TV diversifications of all time (and a spate on a little-known sci-fi collection known as Physician Who), Sherlock’s Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss make their return to BBC One with a brilliantly campy, scary and trendy (if a bit bloated) tackle Bram Stoker’s bloodsucker – and for as soon as, it’s not hyperbole to say they’re again with a Bang.

Effectively, a Claes Bang to be exact. Danish star Bang is Moffat and Gatiss’ new Rely Dracula, barely reimagined right here from the monstrous, shark-like vampires of Christopher Lee et al or the romantic hero of Gary Oldman’s take to grow to be one thing extra like a demonic James Bond, at all times prepared with a suave one-liner as he tears his method by the Transylvanian countryside.

Simply how profitable this depiction is for chances are you’ll rely in your mileage for laboured puns (“You’re looking…rather drained…” he tells one sufferer), however usually talking this can be a Dracula adaptation as stuffed with humour as it’s horror.

Generally the pair sit collectively barely uneasily, and it will possibly really feel a bit like Bang’s Rely is undercutting his personal menace, however it’s arduous to not chuckle alongside at a few of his extra outrageous utterances. And admittedly, an actor as charismatic as Bang makes you forgive any variety of sins – helpful, contemplating he’s actually a creature from Hell.

Elsewhere, Bang has ready assist from co-stars together with a surprisingly omnipresent Dolly Wells as a wisecracking nun known as Sister Agatha (who has a tiny half within the e book, however right here basically performs second result in Bang) and John Heffernan’s Jonathan Harker, the unfortunate solicitor who travels to Citadel Dracula to assist the Rely plan his transfer to England.

On this retelling, a dialog between Harker and Agatha is used as a framework to disclose the horrors Harker confronted throughout his keep, full with Sherlock-like creative scene transitions, unreliable narration and tension-puncturing gags, and Moffat and Gatiss make some intriguing – and unsettling – adjustments to Stoker’s textual content.

Jonathan (John Heffernan) and Dracula (Claes Bang) (BBC)

Maybe most notably, the position of Harker transforms from a barely moist, uninteresting character who solely exists to cringe in a darkish citadel right into a genuinely affecting and admirable determine, which makes his subsequent trials all of the extra horrifying. Actually, Heffernan virtually walks away with the entire episode and it’s a terrific efficiency.

Harker can be the topic of this primary TV movie’s (half considered one of three) most terrifying scenes, which whereas typically campy in a Hammer horror type of method – one second the place Dracula bursts from his coffin feels positively retro in one of the best ways – are typically genuinely chilling and unsightly, significantly when “Jonny” meets another residents of the citadel…

So sure there’s quite a bit to get pleasure from right here. Dracula is sharp, visually arresting, genuinely scary and typically humorous, and it’s bought some nice Easter Eggs for horror aficionados (chances are you’ll even recognise some dialogue). However as any vampire is aware of, all this mild should carry a bit shadow – and this adaptation positively has its downsides.

As famous, the jokes typically really feel like they arrive barely on the extent of Dracula’s standing throughout the story, and customarily the tone feels a bit uneven because it lurches from arch Sherlock-alike gags to visceral physique horror.

Dracula (Claes Bang) and Sister Agatha (Dolly Wells)

Additionally, at a feature-length 90 minutes this episode often feels a bit bloated, dragging barely in key scenes which you could’t assist however really feel could possibly be a bit sharper, a bit lighter and quicker. One scene involves thoughts – Dracula arriving on the gates of Sister Agatha’s convent – which lasts virtually 10 minutes and typically feels prefer it’s protecting the identical floor repeatedly, somewhat than including any new leisure or insights.

With all that stated, although, that is nonetheless a enjoyable, slick and entertaining Dracula story that’s good for the chilly, darkish nights of the New Yr. Whether or not folks will watch all three episodes on the three consecutive days they air is unclear – 4 and a half hours of TV in three nights is a little bit of a tall order – however even you watch it a bit afterward iPlayer it’s properly price testing.

Now that’ll actually be an on-demand bundle to sink your enamel into…

Dracula begins on BBC One on Wednesday 1st January at 9pm