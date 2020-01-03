Dracula fans go wild for Sherlock star Jonathan Aris… as plot twist makes them predict a CROSSOVER

Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat’s tackle Dracula featured a welcome return for Sherlock star Jonathan Aris.

The actor, 48, appeared as Captain Sokolov within the Bram Stoker adaptation’s second episode Blood Vessel, which aired on Thursday.

Followers have been ecstatic to see Jonathan collaborating with the present’s co-creators, as they joked concerning the gothic horror having a Sherlock crossover because of the episode’s plot twist ending.

The episode noticed the blood-sucking rely embark on a voyage to England on the Russian ship, The Demeter, the place he decides to start out eating on the passengers.

In an intense sport of cat-and-mouse, the vampire’s fellow travellers strive their finest to determine who’s selecting them off one-by-one.

Sister Agatha Van Helsing, who tried to thwart Dracula within the first episode, can be seen enjoying chess in opposition to the rely in an empty room earlier than it is revealed she is in truth on the ship, and he has been draining her of her blood the entire time.

Jonathan’s character seems within the opening scenes of the episode, the place he wakes as much as discover a severed hand coming in direction of him earlier than it is revealed to be a dream.

Taking to Twitter to reference this, one viewer quoted a basic Sherlock phrase by saying: ‘Anderson, do not dream out loud, you are decreasing the IQ of the boat.’

Whereas one other joked of the character’s heroic deeds within the episode: ‘Anderson lastly made himself helpful!’

One added: ‘Oh Captain Anderson I used to be anticipating you to be such a b****** and also you have been an excellent man’

This wasn’t the one Sherlock reference that appeared within the episode, as Dr. John Watson was referenced to when passenger Grand Duchess Valeria (Catherine Schell) informed Dracula of her plan to fulfill with a well-known English author.

Whereas within the present’s first episode, The Guidelines Of The Beast, Sister Agatha claimed she had a ‘detective acquaintance in London’ who helped her discover Jonathan Harker after he was captured by the vampire.

The largest shock got here on the finish of the second instalment although, as Dracula was seen strolling via the ocean to reach at England, solely to find it was the fashionable day.

Sister Agatha additionally made an look, as she arrived with a big police power and apprehended the Rely the minute he arrived on British soil.

In consequence, followers predicted a crossover between Sherlock and Dracula as they urged the enduring detective would make an look sooner or later.

One joked: ‘Effectively you recognize what this implies do not you? Sherlock Vs Dracula! lol’

Whereas one other wrote: ‘I imply they hinted at Sherlock stuff, however this might be the crossover nobody anticipated!!’

Sharing their ideas on a shock look from Benedict Cumberbatch, one viewer stated: ‘C’mon, fingers up, who thought Sherlock was going to step out of that automotive?’

One other claimed: ‘Effectively that ending went off at a tangent. It was nearly as if it was all seen from Sherlock’s perspective in his Thoughts Palace. He should be simply out of body sat in a airplane. Even Anderson was in it.’

Some viewers have been delighted that the story had been delivered to the fashionable day, as one stated: ‘The twist on the finish of the second episode of #Dracula?! Fan(g)tastic. Could not have predicted that in one million years. Perhaps Sherlock can be on this in any case.’

Whereas one other viewer reiterated: ‘Ooh the writers have solely gone and achieved a reverse Sherlock twist on the finish there. Fangs for that!’

Nevertheless it was to not everybody’s style, as one other fan wrote in dismay: ‘I simply bought via saying how a lot I endjoyed that Moffat and Gatiss saved #Dracula interval, not like #Sherlock and #Jekyll… nicely s***’

Dracula concludes on January three, 2020, on BBC One at 9pm.