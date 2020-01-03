Dracula ratings dip below 3 million for episode 2

The second episode of Dracula was watched by lower than three million individuals on BBC One final evening.

In complete, 2.85 million viewers tuned in to see the center chapter of Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat’s gothic horror adaptation, a decline from the already underwhelming three.6 million who watched the premiere on New 12 months’s Day.

It needs to be famous that these numbers don’t account for catch-up viewing, which might see a lift due to a twist ending that received many individuals speaking on Twitter.

Again in 2010, the second episode of Sherlock additionally noticed a dip within the scores, however as a result of its preliminary numbers being considerably increased it nonetheless managed to attract in 7.7 million.

Dracula episode 2: eight large questions we have now after Blood Vessel

After all, the circumstances are totally different for Dracula, airing over three consecutive nights in January moderately than weekly in the summertime months as the primary sequence of Sherlock did.

Jonathan Aris as Captain Sokolov (BBC)

To not point out that with its graphic gore and horrifying tone, Dracula may lack the identical mainstream enchantment as a basic homicide thriller…

Exterior of the UK, Dracula will land on Netflix later this week and so might rally some worldwide followers on the juggernaut streaming service.

The third and ultimate episode of Dracula airs tonight at 9pm on BBC One