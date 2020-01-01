Dracula’s Claes Bang had his fangs made into a special trophy

As set souvenirs go, Claes Bang’s memento definitely takes the cake (or certainly the neck).

The Dracula actor has revealed that he received to make a copy of the vampire fangs used throughout filming, which can make fairly the mantlepiece decoration.

Talking to HEARALPUBLICIST and different press, Bang stated: “I didn’t get to keep them, but do you know what they did? The people that did them, they did a very nice little model of it that I could take home. So I’ve got that. It’s the cast, they built it into something.”

Bang added that the fangs weren’t the comically outsized tooth we often affiliate with vampires, however as a substitute barely greater variations of his personal tooth. He stated: “The fangs are my tooth, enlarged slightly bit. They took a print of my tooth after which simply got here again barely greater.

“They’ve done them quite like a carnivore. They’re quite predator. They’re not really lovely and long and white; they’re not very nice-looking.”

Co-creator and co-writer Steven Moffat, greatest recognized for his work on Sherlock and Physician Who, additionally famous how the selection of tooth confirmed loads about Dracula’s character:

“Our Dracula’s fangs develop into most seen when he smiles. And that type of sums up our Dracula. As a result of he does smile. He has fairly fascinating chats with individuals earlier than he offs them. It’s actually taking up board the truth that Dracula, earlier than he was vampired, was a extremely achieved, very educated prince.

He continued: “He was a person of nice attainment and studying, in response to the e book. So he’s lived 400 extra years, he’s fairly sensible, and he’s cultured. He’s clever and he’s realized. He’s not going to simply behave like a savage beast on a regular basis.

“But sometimes, just when he gets a little whiff of blood, oh, the savage beast comes out, and I think that’s what Claes does absolutely amazingly.”

Dracula begins on BBC One on Wednesday 1st January at 9pm