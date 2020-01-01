Dracula’s three-day binge may affect ratings, admit creators

When new drama Dracula begins on BBC1 tonight (Wednesday 1st January) it kicks off a three-day massacre from Claes Bang’s Depend, with the feature-length second and third episodes following on subsequent days (2nd and third January respectively) to make a really vampire-packed starting to 2020.

Nevertheless, in keeping with sequence co-creator Steven Moffat it wasn’t at all times the plan to drop all three episodes of Dracula so shut to one another, with the thought solely coming a lot later within the course of.

“It wasn’t something we always knew,” Moffat, who co-created the sequence with common Sherlock collaborator Mark Gatiss, advised HEARALPUBLICIST. “Not particularly. We didn’t know what the plan can be.

“We like the plan though,” added government producer Sue Vertue, noting comparable launch schedule had been used for the most recent sequence on Idris Elba drama Luther in 2019.

“It’s a good plan!” agreed Moffat. “But we’ve all been re-educated about how we watch television. We want to watch it all at once now.”

Mark Gatiss, Steven Moffat and Sue Vertue on the set of Dracula (BBC)

In different phrases, the short launch of Dracula shall be a blessing for binge-watchers – and, contemplating the sequence is being launched unexpectedly on Netflix in nations outdoors the UK, this shall be a pattern worldwide – even when Vertue and Moffat admit that by way of in a single day scores, the sequence might endure slightly from the short launch.

“I think the overnights might change slightly,” Vertue mentioned. “However we by no means actually pay a lot consideration [to that].

“I don’t know what the result will be,” Moffat mentioned. “People might choose to wait longer [before watching].”

“But I think the way we regard television now is not so much ‘I’m watching it while it’s on’, as ‘that’s now been delivered to my hard drive; I’ll watch it in my own time, thank you’. That’s how we think.”

Like Depend Dracula himself, then, this sequence seems to be set to stay round so much longer than we would anticipate – and take a a lot greater chunk of the festive TV viewers than first seems.

Dracula airs nightly from Monday 1st January on BBC1 at 9.00pm