DraftKings, sports betting giant, to go public, plans merger

BOSTON — Sports activities betting large DraftKings plans to go public and merge with two different corporations, the Boston-based firm introduced Monday.

DraftKings stated it should full its merger with playing tech agency SBTech and particular function acquisition firm Diamond Eagle Acquisition someday within the first half of 2020.

DraftKings stated the mixed firm might be valued at $three.three billion, and it’ll have $500 million available as soon as the deal is full. It didn’t give particulars about its deliberate preliminary public providing.

The brand new firm will retain the DraftKings moniker and firm co-founder and CEO Jason Robins will proceed to guide it, together with a administration staff that features co-founders Paul Liberman and Matt Kalish.

DraftKings stated it should reincorporate in Nevada however stay headquartered in Boston, the place it’s one of many metropolis’s largest tech firms, with roughly 600 employees in its lately opened headquarters within the Again Bay neighborhood.

DraftKings was based in Boston in 2012 as a purveyor of day by day fantasy sports activities contests, that are are on-line video games that problem gamers to construct rosters of precise athletes with a view to vie for money and different prizes based mostly on how these athletes do in video games.

The corporate has since expanded into on-line and retail sports activities books operations within the handful of states which have legalized sports activities betting, together with Indiana, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Iowa, Mississippi, New Jersey and New York.

DraftKings had beforehand tried to merge with its chief rival, FanDuel.

However the two firms scrapped the plans in 2017 after the Federal Commerce Fee and the attorneys common of California and the District of Columbia sued to dam it over antitrust issues.

New York-based FanDuel accomplished a merger with Dublin-based gaming large Paddy Energy Betfair final 12 months as a substitute.

Robins stated the brand new merger blends DraftKings’ established model within the rising U.S. sports activities playing market with the “proven technology platform” developed by SBTech, an organization based in 2007 that has places of work on the Isle of Man, in London and elsewhere in Europe.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition is a publicly-traded, Los Angeles firm that invests in media and digital leisure ventures. It was based earlier this 12 months by Jeff Sagansky, a former president of CBS Leisure, and Harry Sloan, a former chairman and CEO of MGM.