Drag queen Cybil War goes on Who Dares Wins in honour of his ‘stoic’ SAS hero father

Drag queen Cybil Warfare has revealed that he went on the gruelling actuality present Who Dares Wins in honour of his ‘stoic’ SAS hero father who embraced his sexuality by watching him on stage.

Advertising and marketing supervisor Mark Whistler performs beneath the stage title Cybil Warfare and is without doubt one of the contestants on this 12 months’s programme.

The Channel four present stars Ant Middleton placing contestants by way of a brutal routine of SAS drills.

At present 31-year-old Mark – who stands at 7ft when carrying his costume heels – advised Good Morning Britain that he entered the present as a mark of respect to his father’s profession within the elite army unit.

He advised Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid: ‘I did this as a tribute to my dad… I used to be an enormous fan of the present from the primary sequence and stated you understand what I’ll give it a go.’

He added: ‘I felt like I needed to show one thing to my dad. We had been consuming 800 energy a day and had no sleep so I struggled with being again within the dorm by no means figuring out after we might chill out.’

Mark revealed that he felt he needed to show one thing to his father after the assist he’d proven him when he got here out as homosexual.

‘I lived in New York for 2 years and experimented with drag,’ he stated. ‘My dad continues to be the stoic military colonel. I attempted to determine easy methods to inform my dad I am homosexual. His instant response was: “I like Dame Edna.” He was utterly tolerant.’

He advised the programme this morning that the veteran plunged himself into the world of drag by watching his son carry out.

‘He is very stoic so I did not actually have a gauge of how he would take it,’ he stated. ‘He watched me as soon as and I believe he would have been extra snug in a conflict zone than an LGBT membership on Halloween. His eyes had been opened. He noticed some troublesome issues that night time.’

Mark, from London, has dreamed of occurring SAS: Who Dares Wins for years. His father was within the Military from the age of 18 with a big proportion of that point serving within the SAS.

His life revolved round being a member of the armed forces and SAS and though Mark is a distinct character to him, he wish to see if he has the identical ‘hearth’ as his father to go SAS choice.

He defined: ‘My father was SAS so it’s one thing that I’ve at all times identified about within the periphery of my life rising up however I knew nothing of it.

‘Watching the primary 4 sequence of the present, it simply grew to become my favorite present and whenever you’re sat at residence watching it, you assume “I could do that” so I made a decision I had higher show I can.’

Mark moved to New York in 2014 with work, and found the drag scene, which opened his eyes to a distinct method of being.

It allowed him to construct wonderful relationships with folks and embrace who he’s as a homosexual man and create one other persona – Cybil Warfare.

Mark has two sides to his persona which he faucets into, saying: ‘By day I am accountable for how we place and package deal the corporate’s software program and the coaching of the gross sales group to maximise income.

‘By night time, I’m the matriarch of a drag/artist collective. I’m a membership promoter, DJ, host and face of a month-to-month queer membership night time that’s coming into its third 12 months repeatedly bringing collectively over 400 LGBT folks.’