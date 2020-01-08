“Dragged Behind Car, Attacked”: JNU Student Leader’s In Fresh Complaint

Aishe Ghosh mentioned the mob was threatening to kill her and she or he was certain she can be crushed to demise.

New Delhi:

Aishe Ghosh, the chief of the JNU college students’ union, has mentioned in a contemporary police criticism on Sunday’s campus mob assault that she was “sure” she can be crushed to demise. She says she was surrounded by 20-30 individuals, hit a number of instances with an iron rod and even “physically molested” whereas sexual expletives have been shouted at her.

Aishe Ghosh alleges that no police officer has recorded her criticism but, so she has filed one other and hopes for motion towards her attackers.

The sight of the JNU scholar chief with blood streaming down her face turned the defining picture of assault on Sunday when near 70 individuals, their faces masked, entered the campus with sledgehammers, iron rods and glass bottles, and beat college students and lecturers.

“The mob of 20-30 people dragged me behind a car…and surrounded me and despite my pleading did not let me go and attacked me with rods while I had fallen down,” Aishe mentioned in her criticism, claiming she might determine an attacker who was with out a masks.

“I was attacked by the persons collectively and hit on the head multiple times with iron rods. I fell to the ground and my head started bleeding, and some of them kicked me and hit me with the rod on my hand and rest of the body including my head, chest and back…The intention of the group of men and their acts were definitely to murder me. The group also hurled abuses and sexual expletives at me and physically molested me. One of them screamed “maar denge kaat denge (will kill you)”.

She mentioned the mob was threatening to kill her and she or he was certain she can be crushed to demise. “I used to be bleeding profusely from my head and sustained accidents on my again, chest and arms and was bleeding from my head, hand and elbows,” she mentioned.

Aishe additionally claimed that the ambulance through which she and different college students have been being taken to the AIIMS hospital was blocked.

“With nice anguish and ache I’ve to write down that there have been police personnel on the major gate however they remained mute spectators,” she mentioned, including that the ambulance was blocked and needed to take an extended route out.

Aishe mentioned earlier than the assault, activists of the BJP-linked college students’ group ABVP had “threatened me with my life”.

The police haven’t arrested even a single particular person three days after the mob assault. The FIR within the case is towards unnamed individuals.

Then again, two circumstances have been filed towards Aishe Ghosh by the JNU administration on the day of the assault, whereas she was being handled at AIIMS for her accidents.