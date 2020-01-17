Dragon Quest Builders 2 Team is Currently Working on Something ‘Different’

We’ll be getting one thing totally different out of the staff that introduced us Dragon Quest Builders 2, in response to its producer Takuma Shiraishi. As mentioned in a current problem of V-Soar journal, Shiraishi-san says we’ll have to attend some time for its official announcement, although. It’s unclear if this venture is Dragon Quest-related, if it can happen in one other Sq. Enix universe, or if it’s one thing totally new. What is evident is that it received’t be one other Builders sport, regardless of the constructive reception to the newest entry within the spin-off collection.

Right here is the quote straight from the most recent V-Soar journal, courtesy of Shiraishi-san:

We’re making preparations for a sport totally different from Dragon Quest Builders. Please wait just a bit, er, really some time longer, for an announcement.

There are a couple of Sq. Enix-published video games of notice on the horizon, together with Remaining Fantasy VII Remake, Marvel’s Avengers (each lately delayed), Babylon’s Fall, and Dying Mild 2, with talks of Dragon Quest XII at present being in growth, as effectively. Although, very like Shiraishi-san’s unannounced venture, Dragon Quest XII remains to be far off.

Dragon Quest Builders 2 is the followup to the unique Dragon Quest Builders—which sends gamers to an open world with the power to craft and construct numerous creations, very like the beloved Minecraft. The sequel launched worldwide in July of 2019 and acquired usually constructive critiques from critics. We praised it right here at PSLS, noting that there have been “tons of improvements” from the primary entry, and complimenting the quantity of content material it introduced.

There’s no phrase but on if we’ll be getting a Dragon Quest Builders three, however contemplating its predecessor reached over 1,000,000 copies bought, there’s clearly a requirement for extra.

[Source: Ryokutya2089 via Siliconera]