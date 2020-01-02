Dragon Quest series creator Yuji Horii says that Dragon Quest XII started development in 2019

Dragon Quest sequence creator Yuji Horii shared a New 12 months’s message with followers earlier at this time. In it, Horii revealed that the following fundamental sequence Dragon Quest title, Dragon Quest XII, has been in improvement since 2019. It has been 33 years because the first recreation was initially launched, and a couple of years since Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age launched on the Ps four and Nintendo 3DS. Horii additionally mentioned that “I don’t know how long I can go on, but I feel like I want to do my best just a little bit more”. You’ll be able to see Horii’s message in full down beneath.

“Last year we started with publishing the movie Dragon Quest: Your Story, then releasing the Switch version of Dragon Quest 11, the mobile version of DQ Walk, the announcement of The Adventure of Dai anime along with its game adaptation, the production of [DQ]12 and more; even now after 33 years have passed since I made the 1st game, I feel very glad that I can do new challenges like these. Thank you very much to all users who have cheered on Dragon Quest until now, and also to all of the many staff members who have supported me. I don’t know how long I can go on, but I feel like I want to do my best just a little bit more. I hope this year will be an amazing year to everyone. I’m looking forward to work together in this year.”

