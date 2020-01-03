Dragon Quest: Your Story is Coming to Netflix

With Dragon Quest getting fairly widespread in the US not too long ago, it is smart that the film may even be coming over. Dragon Quest: Your Story launched in Japan on August 2nd, 2019, and plans have been within the work to carry it to the West since. Now it appears these plans contain Netflix. When you seek for “Dragon Quest” on Netflix, an inventory for the film comes up. Sadly, we don’t have particulars on when precisely it will likely be releasing. It’s additionally unclear if this might be a full English dub or simply the unique film with English subtitles.

The perfect info we have now up to now is the outline of the film, as offered by Netflix:

Luca follows in his father’s footsteps to rescue his mom from evil Ladja. Discovering the heavenly hero who wields the Zenithian sword is his solely hope.

The film is underneath tags like “Anime for Gamers” and “Japanese Movies,” and Netflix additionally notes that “this movie is: Exciting.” There’s no trailer to essentially see any form of preview of the film, though trailers for the Japanese launch are at all times obtainable on YouTube if you actually need to see what you’re moving into. When you’re excited by seeing the film when it hits Netflix, you possibly can click on the “remind me” button to get a notification as soon as it does hit the service.

In the meantime, within the undefined look ahead to the movie’s Western launch on Netflix, you possibly can at all times play the video games. Each Dragon Quest XI and Dragon Quest Builders 2 are at the moment obtainable, and we all know that Dragon Quest XII is at the moment within the works. It’s nonetheless a number of years off, however if you happen to’re affected person sufficient to get by turn-based battles you then also needs to have the ability to get by the look ahead to each the subsequent recreation and the film on Netflix.