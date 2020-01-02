Drake has Kawhi Leonard Raptors jersey hanging in his crib

It’s clear that Toronto’s personal Drake will proceed to assist the Raptors in 2020.

In an Instagram put up on Wednesday, the God’s Plan hitmaker is wearing a elaborate swimsuit jacket as he poses for numerous pictures in what’s believed to be his house.

“To another year of taking my work home with me,” Drake captioned the pictures, which incorporates one with Leonard’s jersey from his time as a Raptor hanging on the wall.

Whereas Leonard took his ball and went house to Los Angeles after selecting to signal with the Clippers alongside Paul George, Drake nonetheless holds the “Fun Guy” close to and expensive to his coronary heart by proudly displaying the championship jersey.

The 6 God has been courtside for a lot of Raptors video games performing because the group’s international ambassador. It’s not unusual to see Drake be vocal throughout video games with previous cases of him jaw-jacking with opposing gamers and officers and even “coaching” the Raptors from the sidelines.