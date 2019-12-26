Drake says Pusha-T “made an entire career” from their feud and says he doesn’t want to mend their relationship

Drake has spoken about his feud with Pusha-T in a brand new interview, saying he doesn’t wish to mend their relationship.

The pair have lengthy taken photographs at one another of their songs however their beef got here to a head in 2018 when, on ‘Infrared’, Pusha-T referenced the claims that Drake used a ghostwriter known as Quentin Miller. The rappers then started a brief back-and-forth of diss tracks.

The feud peaked when Pusha launched ‘The Story Of Adidon’, accompanied by a photograph claimed to be of Drake in blackface and lyrics that exposed the Canadian rapper had a secret baby with former grownup movie star Sophie Brussaux. “Adonis is your son / And he deserves greater than an Adidas press run, that’s actual / Love that child, respect that woman / Neglect she’s a pornstar, let her be your world,” he stated on the monitor.

Now, Drake has mentioned the feud in a two-hour interview with Rap Radar. “He’s just made an entire career off of it,” he stated of the end result of the feud for Pusha. “Some people like his music. I personally don’t cos I don’t believe any of it and I like to listen to guys I believe.”

He acknowledged that he’s nonetheless a fan of Clipse, the duo comprised of Pusha-T and No Malice, however stated he had gotten “to peek behind the curtain”. “Once I was no matter, 16, pondering that he was the most important dope seller on the earth serving bricks to all, each nook of America, yeah certain I used to be a fan – clearly extra so only a fan of Pharrell and the Neptunes,” he stated. “I always wanted to be signed to Star Trak and stuff like that, that was the wave. Now that I’m grown up, and I actually know him and the truth, it’s just not as appealing as it once was.”

Drake added that he has “no desire to mend anything with that person” and stated he didn’t retaliate after ‘The Story Of Adidon’ as a result of “it wasn’t even about battle rap” at that time. “I sleep well at night knowing I didn’t get out-barred,” he stated. “It was just, you know, he told the world that the biggest artist at the time has a kid that he hasn’t told you about. I knew kind of, for me, it was over at that point.”

In the meantime, Drake launched a brand new video for his track ‘War’ earlier this week (December 24). The monitor seems on his supervisor and OVO Sound co-founder Oliver El-Khatib’s brand-new venture, ‘El-Kuumba Tape Vol. 1’.