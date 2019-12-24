Drake takes to the ski slopes in video for brand-new freestyle, ‘War’

Drake has launched a video for his new tune ‘War’. The monitor seems on his supervisor and OVO Sound co-founder Oliver El-Khatib’s brand-new undertaking, ‘El-Kuumba Tape Vol. 1’.

The video, directed by frequent collaborator Theo Skudra, follows the rapper, decked out in a comfy Canada Goose jacket, out on the ski slopes at evening together with his associates. Watch it right here:

In response to an Instagram put up by Drake, ‘War’ is a freestyle. Per Genius, Drake additionally seems to clear the air about his on-and-off beef with The Weeknd. “OVOXO hyperlink up, man none drink up,” he raps, alluding to his personal OVO Sound and The Weeknd’s XO Data. Afterward, Drake provides, “And the boy that sound like he sang on ‘Thriller’ / You already know that’s been my n**** / Yeah, we simply had to make things better / Household, 6 tings, we are able to’t break up up.”

‘War’ seems late on the tracklist of the 50-minute ‘El-Kuumba Tape Vol. 1’, which was launched on SoundCloud at midnight EST on Tuesday, December 24. Lil Uzi Vert’s newest tune, ‘Futsal Shuffle 2020’, additionally seems on the discharge. Stream the tape right here:

‘El-Kuumba Tape Vol. 1’ is a collaboration with the Japanese retailer Kuumba Worldwide, which sells incense, candles, attire and extra. The corporate additionally has a bit for music on its on-line retailer, although it’s presently greyed out and never accessible.