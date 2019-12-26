Drake Talks Kanye West & Pusha-T Beefs, Working With Chris Brown, & More In 2+ Hour Interview!

Drake followers obtained an surprising present on Christmas Day: an intimate, feature-length interview the place he discusses feuds, rumors, and new music!

The over two-hour chat with Rap Radar’s Elliott Wilson and Brian “B.Dot” Miller was principally a celebration of Drizzy’s storied profession, however the 33-year-old rap titan didn’t fail to deliver up his ongoing beefs with Pusha-T and Kanye West, admitting that he has “no desire” to fix his relationships with both rival rapper.

He mentioned:

“I have no desire to ever mend anything with [Pusha]… [The] situation just went where it went and there is no turning back, it’s not like those other [feuds]… He’s just made an entire career off [our beef.]”

As for the time Pusha made the “genius” transfer to show the existence of Drake’s son Adonis to the world, the rapper shared:

“I sleep well at night knowing I didn’t get out-barred… It was just, you know, he told the world that the biggest artist at the time has a kid that he hasn’t told you about. I knew kind of, for me, it was over at that point. It wasn’t even about battle rap… I’ll say this, I tip my hat to the chess move. I mean, it was a genius play in the game of chess. And definitely warranted my first quote-unquote ‘loss’ in the competitive sport of rapping. Some people like his music. I personally don’t ’cuz I don‘t believe any of it. And I like to listen to guys I believe.”

Snap!

Drake’s grudge additionally extends to Kanye, whom the Canadian believes nonetheless has it out for him, regardless of what the Gold Digger singer says to the general public.

He mentioned of their relationship:

“I think he kind of recruited a guy with a similar dislike for me, no matter what he says interviews… He can tell whoever, ‘I got love for him’ or whatever, but it’s not love. It’s…there’s something there that bothers him deeply. Yeah, I can’t fix it for him, so, it just is what it is… I’m not just some kid that’s a fan anymore. Now we have personal situations, and like I said, a lot of his issues with me, I can’t fix them for him.”

That doesn’t imply Drake has no respect for Kim Kardashian West’s husband, although. Praising Yeezy for being one of many first rappers to sing as properly, he mentioned:

“Another major example… which is 808s. A guy who’s known for his bars and rapping. Comical rapping on College Dropout and Late Registration going straight to basically a singing album inspired by genres and music that maybe people in rap maybe didn’t even know about… I’ll always give credit where credit is due so I credit all those people with that movement. I think I was probably the one that took it the furthest to go and making full-blown R&B songs.”

Drake additionally spoke on his relationship with Chris Brown, which was difficult for a time on account of each their histories with Rihanna. Talking on No Steerage, his collaboration with Brown, the star defined:

“That person that was in the middle of us is no longer a part of either of our lives currently and I have the most utmost love and respect for [Rihanna.] I think of her as family more than anything. I felt, I actually had kind of a moment of hesitation before because I didn’t want her to ever feel disrespected by me linking up with him.”

Elsewhere within the interview, Drake confessed he’s open to being in a relationship, however will solely carve a everlasting house out for somebody extremely particular. (Take be aware, Kylie Jenner!)

He defined:

“I love my space, I love my work, and I love my routine. And for me to break that for somebody, it would just have to be a really special person that fits into that puzzle, and that is supportive of the things I’m doing. Have to be somebody that has taste in music. It’d have to be somebody that I get along with so much to the point that when we’re separate, I’m feeling like I can’t function properly without their presence. I have come across it a few times, I’ve yet to be able to hold onto it, for whatever reason. I’m the captain of a ship, and I look behind me and I see a lot of people on board. Full steam ahead. That’s just how I have to keep rocking for right now. Hopefully I can find somebody that can just stand beside me at the wheel and help me steer while we keep the journey going as opposed to me having to pull over because that person is getting seasick.”

Is smart!

Ch-ch-check out Drake’s full interview (beneath) for extra!

