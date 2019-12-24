Drake – “War” Video

Drake is again with a brand new observe known as “War,” which is included on a brand new mixtape from one among his frequent collaborators Oliver El-Khatib known as EL-KUUMBA TAPE VOL. 1 . It's the most recent loosie in a yr through which Drake has just about solely launched loosies, together with the compilation album Care Bundle that collected all of his loosies from over time in a single handy place .

On the observe, Drake addresses his rumored feud with the Weeknd after the Weeknd appeared to allude to Drake’s child drama in a observe earlier this yr. It seems that the 2 boys have made up: “Yeah, we just had to fix things, family, Six tings, we can't split up,” Drake raps.

The music's music video, which was directed by Theo Skudra, finds Drake at a seasonally acceptable ski resort. Watch and pay attention beneath.