EDUCATION Exam Results Exam Results News

Drake – “War” Video

December 24, 2019
1 Min Read

Drake is again with a brand new observe known as “War,” which is included on a brand new mixtape from one among his frequent collaborators Oliver El-Khatib known as EL-KUUMBA TAPE VOL. 1 . It's the most recent loosie in a yr through which Drake has just about solely launched loosies, together with the compilation album Care Bundle that collected all of his loosies from over time in a single handy place .

On the observe, Drake addresses his rumored feud with the Weeknd after the Weeknd appeared to allude to Drake’s child drama in a observe earlier this yr. It seems that the 2 boys have made up: “Yeah, we just had to fix things, family, Six tings, we can't split up,” Drake raps.

The music's music video, which was directed by Theo Skudra, finds Drake at a seasonally acceptable ski resort. Watch and pay attention beneath.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment