Dramatic moment arsonist pours petrol over 19-year-old woman’s Mercedes

By Jack Elsom For Mailonline

Printed: 08:44 EST, 27 December 2019 | Up to date: 08:51 EST, 27 December 2019

That is the horrifying second a jealous thug doused a younger girl’s Mercedes in petrol earlier than sending it up in flames.

Ambreen Farooq, 19, who owns the now scorched A180 mannequin, believes the Christmas Eve arson assault was plotted by a vindictive office bully.

She claimed the torching was the climax of a vendetta by a bitter colleague, who she additionally alleged scratched the automotive with a key weeks earlier.

Dramatic CCTV footage from the property Windermere Street, Studying, exhibits the hooded yob tip-toeing as much as the car at 2am on December 24 clutching a can of gas.

Beneath the quilt of darkness he approaches the car which he soaks in petrol earlier than drizzling a path from the driveway out into the highway which he then ignites.

An enormous burst of blinding gentle erupts because the Mercedes is ready alight and consumed by the fireplace whereas the arsonist sprints from the driveway in flip-flops.

Some 10 minutes later, firefighters sporting respiratory equipment scrambled to the scene and battled again the roaring blaze.

The automotive was utterly destroyed and one in all Ms Farooq’s neighbour’s automobiles was additionally broken.

Ms Farooq mentioned that just a few weeks earlier, a lady had been caught on CCTV scratching the paintwork of the Mercedes with a key – main to assume the arson assault was an escalation of this earlier hit.

She revealed how she was just lately pressured of of her job with a water firm by a bitterly jealous colleague.

She mentioned: ‘The jealousy and bullying began after I started working. The girl used to put in writing oblique tweets about my mother and father shopping for me issues however all through 2018 it wasn’t too unhealthy.

‘She had a number of issues with lots of people, it wasn’t simply me so at first I believed the tweets had been about someone else.

‘Once I went on vacation it was blatant the tweets had been about me, I just lately received again from Dubai and she or he posted one thing very direct about my vacation.

‘Over the past two months, the web bullying received so unhealthy that I retaliated, which resulted within the automotive being keyed on December 15.

‘I messaged her to say I knew it had one thing to do along with her however mentioned I might drop it the accusation going into the brand new 12 months.

‘Nonetheless, she’s saved up the identical regime, being impolite and defensive. When the automotive received burned on Tuesday I did not message her however I’m positive it has all linked.

‘The police haven’t been capable of finding out who the arsonist was and neither have I. However I’m positive it’s all to do with the jealousy.’

‘The household she comes from is a damaged household, I do not know why she would assault somebody like this simply over being jealous.’

Father-of-four Mohammed Farooq defined how his youngest daughter aged 9 years was too afraid to return dwelling after the assault and had been dwelling away with household since Christmas Eve.

‘When my spouse noticed the flames out the window she began shouting to get all people out.

‘We could not exit the entrance door as a result of the flames had been too excessive so we needed to exit the again door.

‘My little daughter, she was very scared. She is simply too frightened to come back dwelling. She mentioned to me “dad you don’t know how far these people will go. They have nothing to lose”.’

Ms Farooq added: ‘I do not assume there’s something worse than hearth, the subsequent step is blowing the home up, I do not assume it may possibly worsen than that. The individual that did it would not care about hurting individuals, I believe there’s a likelihood one thing else might occur.

‘I needed to maintain working arduous and get good issues however that aggravated them, even in the event you ignore them they nonetheless come after you. She has taken away what I had.’

Thames Valley Police has been contacted.