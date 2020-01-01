Dramatic moment beachgoer clambering over rocks in California is wiped out by huge wave

By Luke Kenton For Dailymail.com

A seaside reveller in California was issued a stark reminder for simply how highly effective the ocean will be when he was swept up by a monstrous wave and pulled into stormy waters.

In dramatic video captured of the incident, a person will be seen strolling alongside the rocks at Bonny Doon Seaside in Santa Cruz when abruptly a towering wave kinds behind him.

Turning round and noticing the advancing hazard, the person will be seen bracing because the wave thumps towards the rock, knocking him off his ft and sweeping him up into the air like a ragdoll.

The person is thrown backwards a number of ft, crashing again down onto the rocks on his again, earlier than falling a number of meters down into the turbulent Monterey Bay waters.

Fortunately, the person was rescued by Cal Fireplace and California State Parks rangers, escaping the horrifying ordeal with solely minor accidents.

Lasting lower than 10 seconds, officers say the person’s encounter with loss of life ought to function a reminder to others of how shortly hazard can happen in terms of the ocean.

The fearsome wave got here as a part of a Pacific Ocean storm which had fashioned within the Aleutian Islands and despatched a large swell to Monterey Bay.

In consequence, the Nationwide Climate Service issued a seaside hazards assertion, with waves as tall as two-story buildings anticipated to rattle the coast via Thursday.

West and northwest-facing seashores from northern Sonoma County via Monterey County will probably be hit hardest, with breakers in extra of 25 ft attainable at many seashores together with San Francisco’s Ocean Seaside.

Officers are advising seaside goers to be secure close to the water and to not flip their backs on the ocean.