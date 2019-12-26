Dramatic moment jeweller, 59, battles masked machete-wielding thugs

By Sebastian Murphy-bates For Mailonline

Revealed: 11:51 EST, 26 December 2019 | Up to date: 12:01 EST, 26 December 2019

That is the terrifying second a store proprietor fought off machete-wielding thugs because the robbers struck on Christmas Eve.

Phil Sylvester, 59, kicked a door on the masked prison after seeing him storming towards the shop.

Surprising footage exhibits the jewelry store proprietor slip and fall as he tries to shut the enterprise.

Pictured: Phil Sylvester hits out on the burglar whereas a machete-wielding thug on a bike waits outdoors the Warwickshire enterprise

Pictured: Mr Sylvester falls to the ground then kicks on the door in an effort to maintain the robber from snatching something

However he defiantly kicks on the door to cease the armed robber getting away with something from the Kenilworth household enterprise.

He informed The Solar On-line: ‘I used to be strolling in the direction of the door and a bike pulled up – I knew immediately it wasn’t going to be good. He simply ran in and I did not wish to let him in.’

Mr Sylvester traps the thief within the door and forces him to flee regardless of the enterprise proprietor being down on the bottom.

The yob shouted ‘I’ve bought a shooter’ as his getaway driver watched him fail to grab any items.

Pictured: Mr Sylvester continues to battle the thug who shouts that he has a ‘shooter’ as he tries to grab items from the store

Pictured: Smoke fills the jewelry retailer in Kenilworth complicated the burglar as he runs away down the road

Video captured on CCTV cameras exhibits a glass cupboard crash to the bottom within the 20-second confrontation.

Mr Sylvester mentioned: ‘I simply saved slamming the door with my legs as he was yelling ‘get down’. I do know I damage him – I actually, actually rammed the door simply earlier than he left.’

As he battled to save lots of his enterprise, employees sounded the alarm and smoke plumed in from the ceiling to confuse the burglar.

Mr Sylvester mentioned the raid did not appear to be very nicely deliberate however revealed it is the fifth time his retailer has been focused within the final 20 years.

Police had been on the scene in lower than 5 minutes, he mentioned, including that nothing was taken.