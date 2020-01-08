January eight, 2020 | 9:54am | Up to date January eight, 2020 | 9:54am

Grim footage has been launched displaying the burning wreckage of the Ukrainian airliner that crashed close to Tehran shortly after takeoff, killing all 176 folks aboard.

The Ukraine Worldwide Airways Boeing 737-800 went down after taking off from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Airport, turning farmland on the outskirts of the capital right into a sprawling discipline of flaming particles.

The three-and-a-half-year-old aircraft carried 167 passengers and 9 crew members from totally different nations.

Ukrainian International Minister Vadym Prystaiko mentioned there have been 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians – the 9 crew members and two passengers – aboard.

There additionally had been 10 Swedish, 4 Afghan, three German and three British nationals on the doomed flight, he added.

The pilots didn’t declare an emergency earlier than the crash, an official from the Iran Civil Aviation Group has reportedly mentioned.

Airline officers mentioned many of the passengers had been en path to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, transiting by there to different locations.

Officers on the Boryspil airport in Kyiv instructed The Related Press that passengers on this flight are normally Iranian college students heading again to Ukraine after winter holidays.