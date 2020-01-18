Drass Freezes At – 24.1 Degrees As Cold Wave Persists In North India

Gulmarg was the coldest place in Kashmir with minimal temperature dropping to – 11 levels (File)

New Delhi:

Chilly wave circumstances endured throughout north India on Saturday with many locations in Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh receiving rains, whereas the Kashmir Valley and Ladakh remained frozen at sub-zero temperatures.

A thick blanket of fog lined the nationwide capital Saturday morning. The minimal temperature within the metropolis was eight.four levels Celsius, a notch above the conventional, and visibility was diminished to 50 metres within the Palam space in the course of the morning hours on account of dense fog.

The utmost temperature within the metropolis settled two notches beneath the conventional at 17.7 levels Celsius, officers stated.

A railway spokesperson stated round 20 north-bound trains had been delayed by two to 5 hours.

Chief of India Meteorological Division’s regional forecasting centre Kuldeep Srivastava stated Delhi might obtain mild rain on January 21 on account of a recent western disturbance however temperatures aren’t anticipated to dip drastically within the subsequent eight to 10 days.

In Himachal Pradesh, Shimla obtained mild snowfall whereas some elements of the state obtained mild rain.

A number of vacationer hotspots, together with Manali, Kufri and Dalhousie, shivered at sub-zero temperatures, the MeT workplace stated.

As per information recorded at eight.30 am on Saturday, Kinnaur’s Kalpa obtained 24.four cm snowfall in final 24 hours, Shimla Met Centre director Manmohan Singh stated.

Dalhousie obtained four mm rain, adopted by Manali (2 mm) and Chamba (1 mm), he added.

Tribal district Lahaul-Spiti’s administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place within the state with the minimal temperature settling at minus 9.2 levels Celsius, he added.

Gentle to reasonable rain and thundershower occurred at remoted locations in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, the meteorological division stated.

It stated dense to very dense fog occurred at a couple of locations over japanese Uttar Pradesh and at remoted locations over its western elements.

Rainfall occurred at Puranpur, Nighasan, Baheri, Hapur, Nawabganj and Fatehpur, the Met division stated.

The chilly wave circumstances endured within the Kashmir Valley and Ladakh, with the 2 neighbours witnessing sub-zero minimal temperatures that led to frost formation on roads and brought about inconvenience to motorists, the meteorological division stated.

The well-known ski resort of Gulmarg was the coldest place in Kashmir with a minimal temperature of minus 11 levels Celsius, it stated.

The Kashmir Valley and the Union Territory of Ladakh reeled beneath sub-zero evening temperatures after the latest snowfall, a MeT official stated.

In Ladakh, Leh recorded a low of minus 13 levels Celsius and the close by Drass registered a minimal temperature of minus 24.1 levels Celsius.

Chilly climate circumstances continued to persist in most elements of Punjab and Haryana the place a thick blanket of fog diminished visibility within the morning at a couple of locations.

In Punjab, Amritsar was the coldest place recording a bone-chilling minimal of three.6 levels Celsius.

In Haryana, Hisar (four.1 deg C), Ambala (6.9 deg C), Karnal (eight.6 deg C), Narnaul (6.5 deg C), Rohtak (6.eight deg C), Bhiwani (6.2 deg C) and Sirsa (four.eight deg C) registered beneath regular minimal temperatures.

Chandigarh registered an evening temperature of 10.5 levels Celsius, which was above regular vary.

The official stated a thick blanket of fog diminished visibility within the morning at Hisar, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Sirsa, Amritsar, Halwara, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur throughout each states.

In Rajasthan, chilly climate circumstances continued with Ganganagar being the coldest place within the state at three.7 levels Celsius.

Churu shivered at three.9 levels Celsius whereas Pilani, Sikar, Bikaner and Jaipur recorded evening temperatures of 5.four, 6, 6.2 and 9.6 levels Celsius, respectively.