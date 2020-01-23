DRDO MTS Registration 2020: Step By Step Learn how to apply, today is the last date

DRDO CEPTAM MTS Final Date: Became DRDO Final date of utility for the recruitment of MTS 1817 right this moment (23 January) ) is. 10 th cross can apply for these posts. There are 849 posts for basic class in MTS recruitment. 188 for EWS, 163 for SC, for ST and 503 posts are reserved for OBCs. pay scale : 18,000 to 56, 900 mounted Rs. has gone. Most age restrict is 25 years. OBC class will get three years, SC / ST class will get 5 years and Divyang will get ten years.

Eligible candidates can be chosen by pc based mostly take a look at. It is going to be in two phases – Tier-1 and Tier-2. Tier-1 examination 100 can be of marks. The variety of questions may even be 100, which can be a number of selection. The query paper can have three components. First a part of Common Intelligence and Reasoning Means 35, second a part of Common Consciousness 30 and the third half can have 35 questions of Quantitative Aptitude and Numerical Means. All questions can be given 90 minutes.

DRDO MTS On-line Registration Direct Hyperlink

Ultimate Advantage

Profitable candidates in Tier-1 can be referred to as for Tier-2. Tier-2 may even be 100 marks. On this additionally 100 questions can be requested. Below this, 40 of Common Science, Common Science 90 and Common English 20 questions. Tier-2 may even give 90 minutes. There can be no unfavorable marking in your complete examination. Ultimate choice checklist can be ready on the premise of marks obtained in Tier-2.

Software charge

100 Rupees. Charges must be paid by on-line mode. Charge could be paid by web banking / debit card / bank card. Girls, SC / ST class, Divyang will get exemption from charge fee.

Software Course of

– Go to the homepage of the web site (www.drdo.gov.in). Right here the heading DRDO RECRUITMENT [CEPTAM NOTICE BOARD] will seem within the message board part under. Click on on it.

– This can open a brand new web page. Multi Tasking Workers (MTS) New hyperlink will seem on the left. Click on on it.

– After this the commercial hyperlink associated to the submit will seem. Click on on it. After studying this, test your eligibility and likewise learn the mandatory pointers. The hyperlink for the net utility 23 can be activated on December. Clicking it will open a brand new web page. Click on on the 'New Registration' hyperlink right here.

– Learn the instructions given on the brand new webpage to be opened fastidiously. Then tick the 'tick mark' within the field under the deceleration title and click on on the 'Proceed' hyperlink.

Now full the registration course of by getting into the data requested. By doing this you’ll get username and password in your mail. Please login once more along with her assist.

After this, click on on the 'on-line utility' hyperlink on the high. Now enter the correspondence and everlasting handle within the outlined column and click on on the 'Save and Proceed' hyperlink. Then full the assorted steps of the additional course of as instructed.