Dream Kardashian Is Naked Twerking And ‘Acting Out Sexual Positions’?!? Rob Kardashian Seeking Sole Custody, Makes Damning Claims Against Blac Chyna!

The apple apparently doesn’t fall removed from the tree — however not if Rob Kardashian might help it!

In accordance with TMZ, the truth star filed authorized docs in search of major custody of his daughter Dream Kardashian, claiming the Three-year-old is studying some very… let’s consider grownup conduct from her mom Blac Chyna.

The outlet stories that Rob needs Chyna’s parenting time diminished to only weekend days with a nanny current, alleging that his child momma is totally uncontrolled — and that different folks near the scenario, resembling Khloé Kardashian, can again it up.

Within the docs, the sock mogul alleges the previous video vixen incessantly events arduous in her home whereas Dream is current and invitations strangers over to affix in. Rob additionally says Chyna is drunk consistently — a declare a former worker of hers can again up, who alleges she spends $600 on alcohol virtually each day and may put away a complete bottle of Hennessy.

The docs go on to accuse Chyna of snorting cocaine and making violent threats at folks in her dwelling, in addition to getting bodily with folks by throwing objects — together with knives and lit candles. Throughout one alleged incident, the 31-year-old threw sharp objects at her hairdresser.

These alleged antics have had a huge effect on Dream’s conduct, Rob claims, stating that his daughter began “naked twerking, and acting out sexual positions that she said her mom taught her.”

Dream’s hygiene has allegedly additionally suffered by the hands of her mom. Rob says his daughter arrives to him with messy hair, soiled enamel and soiled nails — to not point out, a sudden potty mouth. Reportedly, Rob has heard his daughter uttering vulgar phrases like “bitch” and “What the f**k?” — phrases he insists she’s not listening to in his dwelling.

Aunt KoKo has corroborated Rob’s claims, stating within the docs that she’s additionally seen a shift in Dream’s conduct throughout her play dates together with her cousins. Within the docs, Khloé claims that Dream is “more in defense mode” and is “decidedly more aggressive” when she first will get again from being with Chyna, including that she’s heard Dream say she doesn’t wish to return together with her mother.

This aggressive conduct isn’t simply at dwelling, both: Rob claims his daughter additionally acquired bodily with one other child in her gymnastics class final month.

Along with in search of major custody, Rob is requesting that Chyna submits to a drug and alcohol check a minimum of 30 minutes earlier than every go to with their baby. He additionally needs the supervising nanny to be granted the authority to instantly terminate the go to if there’s any violent conduct in entrance of Dream.

Wow. And right here we thought Rob and Chyna’s co-parenting was going so easily!

We hope this will get sorted out shortly and that Dream lands in a protected, peaceable atmosphere.

