‘Dressed like a disaster’, ‘Bappi Lahiri 2.0’: Rani Mukerji mercilessly trolled for outfit at Umang 2020

Rani Mukerji at Umang 2020Instagram

The annual cultural pageant devoted to Mumbai Police, Umang 2020, was all about leisure and glamour. Bollywood celebs not solely carried out and entertained the Mumbai Police personnel but additionally attended the occasion in massive numbers. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit, Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan, Bhumi Pednekar, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan and plenty of different celebs attended the occasion.

Rani attacked by trolls

Whereas celebs like Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit, Janhvi Kapoor raised the bar with their ethereal trend statements, few celebs did not handle to impress the gang or the style police. One such celeb was – Rani Mukerji. The Mardaani actress wore a shimmery blazer with shimmery pants coupled with a black shirt. Food plan Sabya shared a photograph of Rani from the occasion and wrote, FIRE YOUR STYLIST.

No sooner, trolls viciously attacked the actress over her alternative of outfit. From calling her ‘Bappi Lahiri 2.zero’, ‘Dressed like a catastrophe’, ‘fireplace your stylist’, ‘rent new stylist’, ‘michael jackson’, ‘what the hell is she carrying’, ‘why does she have to decorate like a catastrophe all the time’ have been a number of the feedback on the image. Rani not solely met police personnel however even exchanged pleasantries with few of them.

Rani’s tackle small finances films

Final seen in Mardaani 2, Rani Mukerji has been elevating the bar of her efficiency with every of her comeback movies. Previous to this, she was seen in Hichki in 2018 and Mardaani in 2014. Rani had spoken concerning the success of Hichki and mentioned, “I remember Karan’s (Johar) words. He told me, ‘You have performed like a veteran actor.’ Javed (Akhtar) uncle called me after the screening and said he loved my performance in Hichki more than Black. Aamir (Khan) joked that I make for a good-looking buddhi because of the last scene where I’m an old woman. This is the kind of attention an actor craves for.”

“I don’t categorize films on the basis of their budget. At the end of the day, it is a validation of my work being accepted by viewers. So, it’s not really about getting success on a higher or lower scale. The audience’s appreciation is of utmost importance. When a film does well, it makes you happy. Likewise, when it flops, irrespective of its budget, you feel equally sad,” she had mentioned speaking concerning the finances of a film.