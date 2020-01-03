Drew McIntyre Asks Chris Jericho For A Little Bit Of The Bubbly To Help Celebrate Wife’s Birthday

Drew McIntyre lately helped have a good time his spouse’s birthday. The one downside is that it was a day late and he didn’t purchase her a present.

Being a WWE Famous person may be fairly taxing. McIntyre won’t have had time to purchase a gift for his spouse. He did put up slightly Instagram message to his spouse and Sir Anthony Hopkins.

I’m not a fan of writing sentimental posts on social media (& I’m slightly late to the celebration) however seeing as that is the beginning of a brand new decade, I need to give credit score to somebody who I love and has impressed me to be a greater man. Happiest of birthdays to the unbelievable @anthonyhopkins . You’re an actual legend.

On a aspect note- Completely happy belated birthday to my spouse, Kaitlyn. You’re cool too generally.

Chris Jericho commented to provide McIntyre kudos for a “well played” put up. Then McIntyre commented again saying:

Truly forgot a present additionally when you may do me a strong & ship slightly little bit of the bubbly it will be a lot appreciated

We’ll should see if McIntyre can be quickly celebrating with A Little Bit Of The Bubbly. He positively is aware of the fitting individual to ask with the intention to snag a bottle or two.