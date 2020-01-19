Drew McIntyre On Finally Getting To Be Himself In WWE

Drew McIntyre has been by means of many various phases in his WWE profession. He was a Chosen One, 3MB member, NXT Champion, and a Scottish Psychopath. Odds are we haven’t seen the ultimate incarnation of his character both.

Whereas chatting with After The Bell, McIntyre mentioned his present run with WWE. He’s lastly in a position to be himself and present part of his character to the WWE Universe that’s actually Drew Galloway.

“But if you’ve seen over the past couple of months, a few different things have happened where I was eliminating complacency, which was me. Then suddenly I was just talking about eating carcasses for a brief period, and then I was buddies with a bunch of guys, which wasn’t the real Drew. And over the past couple of months, I’ve been given the okay to ‘Hey, show them the real Drew Galloway. Show them the real Drew McIntyre. You’ve noticed things have started to change. I heard you in one of your rants about, ‘Let people be themselves.’ What you’re seeing right now on television? That’s Drew Galloway; that’s Drew McIntyre.’”

Drew McIntyre is getting followers concerned in his promos and having enjoyable with off-the-cuff jokes. That is one thing he wasn’t in a position to do earlier than when he was locked in a gimmick he didn’t essentially love. We’ll need to see what’s subsequent for Drew McIntyre in WWE, however he actually appears to be having enjoyable within the course of.

Due to 411 Mania for the quote