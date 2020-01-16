Drew McIntyre On Never Receiving WWE World Title Match

Drew McIntyre was The Chosen One in WWE when he debuted in 2007, however he was finally launched in 2014 after by no means making it to the highest of the roster. After his 2017 return to WWE his mindset has been very centered.

Throughout After The Bell, Drew McIntyre quipped that he does plan on successful the Royal Rumble. He has been with WWE for lengthy sufficient that it’s about time he will get a World Title alternative.

“I do plan to win [the Royal Rumble] as I keep saying every week for the past few weeks. You know I’ve still not had my World Title opportunity. It’s only been about… let’s see when did I get signed? I was 21, I’m 34 now so about 13 years. I think I’m due one World Title match.”

Drew McIntyre did take a hiatus from WWE when he was launched, however that title match nonetheless hasn’t occurred. He’s additionally a favourite to win the 2020 Royal Rumble. Brock Lesnar’s involvement inserted a giant query mark in anybody’s predictions. Drew McIntyre is sticking to the concept it’s about time he obtain a World Title match at this level and it’s onerous to disagree.

