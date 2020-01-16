News TV SHOWS

Drew McIntyre Reveals Line He Refuses To Say Anymore In WWE

January 16, 2020
Drew McIntyre has been by way of quite a bit in WWE, however there’s one factor he received’t say anymore. He lastly needed to put his foot down and refuse to say he’s “the future.”

There was as soon as a time when Drew McIntyre was The Chosen One. He had no thought Vince McMahon was even going to stay him with that identify till they have been stay on tv. As McIntyre defined on After The Bell he received’t be the longer term as a result of it’s about time that he turns into the current.

“The thing is I refuse to say I’m the future on TV anymore. I told one of the writers. I said, ‘Listen, I’ve been saying this for 12 years I gotta be the present eventually or one day I’m just gonna say I’m the past. I was never the present.’ So, eventually I’ve got to say that I’m the bloody present.”

Drew McIntyre has his eyes set on the Royal Rumble. He needs to win and obtain that World Title match he’s been chasing for the previous 13 years. Maybe it should occur for him ultimately, however no one will name him “the future” as he’d doing it.

