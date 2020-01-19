News TV SHOWS

Drew McIntyre Wasn’t Into ‘Scottish Psychopath’ Gimmick WWE Gave Him

January 19, 2020
Drew McIntyre entered WWE as The Chosen One over a decade in the past. He’s been via many incarnations, however he wasn’t a fan of all of them.

Whereas talking to After The Bell, McIntyre defined that he didn’t love the Scottish Psychopath persona. It wasn’t him and now he’s in search of to point out who he’s within the ring via the character WWE provides him to work in.

“Yeah, 100%. I am psychotic when it comes to that and my drive. I didn’t necessarily love the ‘Scottish Psychopath’ name because I wasn’t necessarily doing psychotic on television. But the real Drew Galloway is psychotic in his drive. This is what I always wanted to do, and I did let that huge opportunity slip away. And I don’t regret it; like I say, all the ups and downs have led me to the man I am today and the position that I’m in. To be ready for every opportunity that’s given to me.”

Drew McIntyre is decided to make this run with WWE rely. He left WWE and made a giant identify for himself on the indies turning into a important occasion participant the place ever he went. He even dominated in NXT whereas turning into their champion. Let’s simply see how lengthy it takes him to achieve the highest of RAW or SmackDown.

