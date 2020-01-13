January 13, 2020 | 11:20am

A Drexel College medical pupil plunged to his loss of life as he roof-hopped with associates in Philadelphia over the weekend, authorities stated.

Vivek Subramani, 23, of New Jersey — who was in his third 12 months on the Philadelphia med college — was leaping from rooftop to rooftop shortly earlier than 2 a.m. Saturday within the metropolis’s Spring Backyard part when he missed the mark and fell two tales, hitting his head on the bottom, police stated, in accordance with The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Two of his friends — additionally medical college students — informed police that they’d been consuming at an earlier occasion after which went rooftop-jumping, the report stated.

A minimum of considered one of them carried out CPR on Subramani till medics arrived, native media reported.

The sufferer was pronounced lifeless at Thomas Jefferson College Hospital a short while later, police stated.

John Fry, president of Drexel College, stated in a press release that Subramani fell from a balcony.

When requested in regards to the discrepancy with authorities’ accounts, Drexel rep Niki Gianakaris informed the paper that the Philadelphia Police Division is dealing with the investigation, “so they would be the ones to confirm any details about the incident.”

“On behalf of the entire Drexel community, I want to extend my deepest sympathy to the family, friends and colleagues of Vivek,” Fry stated within the assertion. “There are no words to express the sense of loss when any young life is cut so short, and especially for someone with so much promise.”

There have been no indicators of foul play, and no narcotics had been discovered, authorities stated.

Police spokesman Sgt. Eric Gripp referred to as the incident “a tragic accident.”

Subramani graduated from Drexel College in 2017 with a organic sciences diploma earlier than attending medical college there, in accordance with his Fb web page. He graduated from South Brunswick Excessive College in Monmouth Junction, NJ, in 2014.

Vivek Subramani Fb

He was a member of the Sigma Beta Rho fraternity, in accordance with a GoFundMe web page that the group launched to boost cash for his household.

“As anyone who knew Vivek would say, Vivek was a bright, young and caring man who was so close to achieving his dreams of becoming a doctor,” the fraternity stated. “He would always brighten up any room he walked into and was more than a friend to those who knew him.”