It is a declare which is certain to trigger a stir amongst espresso lovers.

Consultants say what you sip the drink from impacts its flavour – with a tough cup leaving a bitter after-taste whereas the identical espresso tastes sweeter from a smoother vessel.

Scientists in Brazil – the world’s largest espresso producer – ran assessments involving specialists and common drinkers.

They discovered that the ‘haptic’ – or touching – expertise of what individuals have been ingesting from made a giant distinction.

Greater than 230 individuals took half within the analysis, with half of them specialists – together with skilled espresso graders.

They drank high-grade Brazilian espresso from a porcelain cup and likewise used a mug manufactured from white ceramic with a tough end on the outer and inside partitions. Each have been the same form and weight.

Psychologist Dr Fabiana Carvalho stated: ‘The espresso was perceived as sweeter when tasted from a smooth-surface cup. The espresso was rated as extra acidic from the tough cup.’

She added: ‘These outcomes show that haptic cues affect the judgment of fundamental tastes in addition to mouth-feel attributes in specialty espresso.

‘The cup wherein the espresso is served is an important factor when it comes to turning the consumption of specialty espresso into a very partaking multi-sensory expertise.’

The analysis staff on the College of Sao Paulo wrote within the journal Meals High quality and Desire: ‘Each quality-graders and amateurs judged the after-taste as considerably extra dry when tasted from the tough relatively than from the sleek cup.

‘The outcomes show for the primary time that ‘sensation transference’ from the haptic really feel of cup texture can considerably have an effect on the standard of specialty espresso after-taste.’

The staff additionally claimed that ingesting high-quality espresso rivals a nice wine.

Wine has an estimated 600 to 1,00zero unstable fragrant compounds to create its complicated flavours, however there are greater than 1,200 in espresso.