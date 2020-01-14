Drive-By Truckers – “Thoughts And Prayers”

Later this month, the veteran Southern-rock street canines of the Drive-By Truckers will come again with The Unraveling , their 12 th studio album and their first in three years. We've already heard lead single “Armageddon's Back In Town.” Right now, the band has shared one other of their one songs – one which, on title alone, has in all probability been probably the most anticipated tune from the brand new LP.

DBT have by no means been scared to get political, and “Thoughts And Prayers,” their newest, is a straight-up protest tune. As you possibly can in all probability guess from the title, the tune is a condemnation of America's plague of mass shootings and of the federal government inaction that lets them hold taking place. Frontman Patterson Hood begins out by describing the aftermath of a schoolyard bloodbath, and he goes immediately into rabble-rousing mode from there.

The climactic lyrics of “Thoughts and Prayers” are straight fist-in-the-air anthem shit: “Throw the bums all out, and drain that swamp for real / Perp-walk them down the Capitol steps and show them how it feels / Tramp the dirt down, Jesus; you can pray the rod they’ll spare / Stick it up your ass with your useless thoughts and prayers. “Good shit! Take heed to it beneath.

The Unraveling is out 1 / 31 on ATO Information.