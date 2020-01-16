Driver, 24, who led police on high-speed chase the wrong way down dual-carriageway avoids jail

By Katie Weston For Mailonline

A driver led police on a terrifying high-speed chase the unsuitable manner down a dual-carriageway after officers discovered him asleep behind his automobile at a petroleum station.

Panorama gardener Patrick McCabe, 24, was found snoozing whereas parked up by a petroleum pump after a member of the general public known as officers.

However when he awoke, as an alternative of getting out of his automobile, McCabe rammed one in all two police vehicles which arrived on the scene earlier than racing off.

Police scrambled a helicopter to trace McCabe throughout the chase in November. He led police the unsuitable manner down a twin carriageway and narrowly averted hitting a transit van

He then took them on a high-speed pursuit, driving on the unsuitable aspect of a twin carriageway and narrowly avoiding a smash with a transit tipper van.

Police additionally scrambled a helicopter to trace the runaway by way of Copthorne, West Sussex, throughout the chase in November.

McCabe was tracked driving down a pedestrian path earlier than fleeing from the car.

Police helicopter footage captured the high-speed chase, displaying McCabe being chased on foot earlier than trying to cover beneath a automobile in a close-by lodge automobile park.

He was detained by officers and charged with harmful driving, driving and not using a licence, driving with out insurance coverage and two counts of legal injury.

McCabe, from Caterham, Surrey, appeared at Lewes Crown Courtroom on Friday, 20 December.

He was given a 19-month jail sentence, suspended for 2 years and disqualified from driving for 2 years.

He was additionally required to undertake 15 rehabilitation exercise days.