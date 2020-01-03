Driver, 38, is caught by police watching TV while doing 40mph on the M6

By Bhvishya Patel For Mailonline

Revealed: 04:01 EST, three January 2020 | Up to date: 04:07 EST, three January 2020

A 38-year-old driver has been caught watching TV from behind the steering wheel whereas driving at 40mph alongside the M6.

The unnamed motorist, who was driving a folks service, obtained a £100 high quality and a warning from police after they had been noticed cruising down the motorway with their cell phone propped on the dashboard.

Footage of the driving force, who was caught watching the display of their cellphone between J15, for Stoke-on-Trent, and Stafford providers, has since been launched on Staffordshire Police’s Twitter account.

The unnamed motorist, 38, was caught watching TV whereas cruising alongside the M6 between J15, for Stoke-on-Trent, and Stafford providers, at 40mph on January 2

The motorist continued alongside the within lane of the motorway whereas watching a present on their cellphone

Throughout the clip, which was captured by the Central Motorway Police Group, the motorist was seen driving alongside the within lane of the motorway, which has a 50mph pace restrict, whereas a TV programme performed on their cellphone.

The cellphone remained centrally positioned on the driving force’s dashboard as they continued to cruise at 40mph alongside the motorway situated within the west of England.

Officers from the Central Motorway Police Group had pulled up alongside the motorist with a view to movie the careless motorist by the window.

Taking to social media to warn different drivers in regards to the risks of driving whereas watching TV Staffordshire Police wrote: ‘Not the best concept to atone for the TV while behind the wheel.

Central Motorway Police Group pulled up alongside the motorist and filmed them by the window

The driving force continues alongside the motorway artwork 40mph as a present continues to play on their cellphone

‘A 38-year-old from Stoke given a telling off and £100 high quality after being noticed this afternoon. #Fatal4.’

The video was additionally shared on Central Motorway Police Group’s Twitter web page underneath the caption: ‘Lane one of many M6 at Stafford within the roadworks part will not be a suitable place to atone for the TV! Driver reported.’

MailOnline has contacted Staffordshire Police for remark.