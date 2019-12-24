Driver, 83, faces court after being hit with £145 parking fine when his car broke down

By Sebastian Murphy-bates For Mailonline

Revealed: 10:10 EST, 24 December 2019 | Up to date: 10:11 EST, 24 December 2019

An 83-year-old man says he’s dealing with courtroom after his automotive broke down at a non-public automotive park in Cardiff, inflicting him to exceed the free-stay interval.

Bernard Rowlands from Penarth had visited the Capital Retail Park in Leckwith along with his sister Elizabeth earlier this 12 months and, after solely an hour, the pair determined to depart.

Nevertheless, upon discovering his Toyota Corolla would not begin, Bernard referred to as his breakdown service who arrived to repair the issue.

Bernard Rowlands and his spouse, Beryl, are pictured with their automotive which broke down and landed them a fantastic which might land the pensioners in courtroom

It meant that by the point the pensioner managed to drive away he’d exceeded the designated three-hour ‘no pay’ window by 35 minutes.

Consequently, he was later issued with a £50 fantastic from the location’s operators which, regardless of interesting, has now risen to £145. And if it isn’t paid by the top of this month, it might lead to him being taken to courtroom.

Pictured: Leckwith Retail Park in Cardiff the place Bernard Rowlands was handed a parking ticket as a result of his automotive broke down and he was unable to maneuver it in time

‘Bernard’s been going to the Leckwith Retail Park with Elizabeth each Friday for years,’ says his spouse Beryl, 79.

‘He parks up, she goes in and does her buying, he waits for her within the automotive, they go dwelling once more – that is it. However as a result of the automotive would not begin he needed to get the RAC out and it took them a number of goes to get it working once more.

What’s Popla and how will you entry it? Popla is the unbiased appeals service for Parking Cost Notices issued on non-public land. Popla stands for Parking on Non-public Land Appeals. The service has solely been working for 9 years. You’ll be able to entry their providers right here. Simply click on the button that claims ‘begin a brand new enchantment’, wait on your verification quantity and ship the required documentation.

‘We did not assume something of it till we received a letter telling us he’d be fined for staying there too lengthy.’

Instructed to pay up inside 14 days, the couple contested it – by way of Popla, an unbiased appeals service for parking cost notices issued on non-public land. However they nonetheless face having to pay or incur authorized proceedings.

‘We have confirmed all of them the RAC paperwork as proof we weren’t mendacity, but it surely does not appear to have made any distinction,’ provides Beryl.

The identical automotive park was within the information earlier his month when a lot of individuals had been incorrectly issued with fines after the free interval was halved as a result of a soccer match taking tempo on the close by Cardiff Metropolis Stadium.

Consumers efficiently appealed towards the cost, claiming there have been no indicators warning the match was being performed.

Premier Park, which manages greater than 850 automotive parks throughout the UK, together with the Leckwith web site, has been contacted for remark.