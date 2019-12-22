Driver accidentally turns onto live railway track causing vehicle to burst into flames

The road – serving Weymouth and Bournemouth – was suspended whereas the road was cleared

By William Cole For Mailonline

Printed: 07:47 EST, 22 December 2019 | Up to date: 07:48 EST, 22 December 2019

Two folks had an unbelievable escape after fleeing a blazing automobile that had been pushed onto reside railway tracks.

A driver had unintentionally turned onto a prepare line whereas going over a degree crossing close to Wool Station, Dorset.

The 2 occupants of the automobile managed to flee earlier than the car was engulfed by flames.

Community Rail posted pictures exhibiting the automobile engulfed in flames. Within the footage the automobile is positioned additional down the monitor subsequent to the station’s platforms.

Fortunately, there have been that no trains because of go by means of the agricultural station on the time of the drama at round 9.50pm on Friday.

Energy to the monitor was switched off whereas fireplace crews arrived and put out the blaze that destroyed the automobile.

A spokesperson for Community Rail stated: ‘We have been alerted to an incident at round 9.30pm on Friday night. Having inspected the world, a car was faraway from the world and no vital injury to the monitor was precipitated’

Trains on the Weymouth and Bournemouth line have been additionally cancelled till 7am yesterday as engineers from Community Rail recovered the charred car from the tracks.

A Community Rail crew eliminated the car from the monitor and reported there was no injury to the third rail

Community Rail stated British Transport Police are main the investigation to search out out why the automobile ended up on the monitor.

Substitute bus providers have been laid on between Weymouth and Wareham whereas the road was closed.

