Driver accused in deadly impaired collision denied bail

It wouldn’t be truthful to society to grant bail to a person accused of driving drunk, killing two college students and significantly injuring a 3rd, a choose mentioned Monday.

On Sunday night, two 19-year-old Centennial Faculty worldwide college students died whereas strolling residence with noodle dinners after being hit by an out-of-control automotive within the metropolis’s east finish on Sunday night.

Michael Johnson, 40, of Pickering was arrested on the scene and faces 9 expenses together with impaired driving inflicting loss of life.

Toronto Police say the collision occurred on Progress Ave. at Markham Rd. round 6:35 p.m Sunday when an eastbound Mazda misplaced management, mounted the sidewalk and hit a guardrail earlier than hanging three younger male pedestrians.

The deceased have been recognized as Wei Jie Zhu-Li from China and Damir Kussain from Kazakhstan, whereas the person injured is Jun Je Zhu Li, Wei Jie’s older brother.

He stays in critical situation in hospital.

Centennial Faculty mentioned the three victims have been worldwide college students who have been staying on the Progress Campus residence over the vacations.

Police are asking anybody with info or dashcam footage to contact them 416-808-1900.

“This is a time for families, friends and festive fun. No one’s holiday should come to a tragic end because of an impaired driver,” mentioned MADD Canada CEO Andrew Murie.

“If your going to be consuming alcohol, cannabis or other drugs, please play it safe and leave the driving to someone sober.”