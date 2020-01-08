Driver busted going 218 km/h on Hwy. 400

A younger man is charged with stunt driving after being nabbed driving near the velocity of a jet plane at takeoff.

OPP say the 19-year-old was caught in an Audi going 218 km/h in a 100-km/h zone on the southbound Hwy. 400 close to Finch Ave. round 1 a.m. Tuesday.

“This is absolutely ridiculous,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt mentioned, noting police arrest eight to 10 stunt drivers on highways each day.

Schmidt identified Boeing 737 takes off at about 250 km/h.

“The driver’s flight plan was interrupted,” he mentioned.

The unnamed Oakville man has been charged with careless and stunt driving and had his licence suspended and automobile impounded. He might face a two-year driving suspension and a wonderful of $10,000.