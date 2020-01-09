Driver customises his SUV to stop it crushing red crabs when millions swarm Christmas Island

By Isabella Nikolic For Mailonline

A crab-obsessed photographer and his spouse have give you a novel method of defending the little creatures as they drive throughout the island they dwell on.

Chris Bray, 37, and his spouse Jess run two luxurious eco-lodges on Christmas Island, a 52-square-mile Australian territory within the Indian Ocean simply south of Indonesia.

The island sees an unimaginable migration of 40million purple crabs yearly because the species transfer from the forest to the shore to breed.

In the course of the migration, which started final month, the principle roads are closed to guard the crustaceans however Mr Bray and his spouse nonetheless wanted a solution to get across the island of their automobile.

The couple invented a singular resolution – 4 massive plastic shoe-like sweepers on the entrance of their Toyota Land Cruiser to softly push the crabs out of the way in which with out harming them.

An estimated 43.7million purple crabs dwell on the island and initially of the moist season, which is often in October or November, they may migrate from their forest habitat to the shore to mate.

Breeding season lasts a couple of week for purple crabs. The males will arrive on the shore earlier than the females.

As soon as the mating is over, the males will return to the forest whereas the females keep on the seashore for 2 weeks to put their eggs and launch them into the ocean.

They are going to solely ever launch them into the ocean on the flip of the excessive tide within the final quarter of the moon’s section.

Purple crabs on the island have confronted hardship elsewhere on the island and an estimated 10-15million of them have been killed by yellow loopy ants.