Driver demolishes iconic London tea hut that has stood on the same spot for 96

By Darren Boyle for MailOnline

Printed: 04:39 EST, eight January 2020 | Up to date: 04:59 EST, eight January 2020

A driver has demolished an iconic south London tea hut that has stood on the identical spot for nearly a century sending three individuals to hospital.

The incident occurred on the Blackheath Tea Hut on Shooters Hill Highway on Tuesday night time.

Pictures of the scene present a silver Mercedes embedded into the aspect of the blue hut.

The Blackheath Tea Hut on Shooters Hill was demolished final night time after a silver Mercedes crashed into the blue construction inflicting it catastrophic harm

Three individuals required therapy after the collision which occurred shortly after 7pm

Emergency companies raced to the scene following final night time’s incident which injured three individuals and left 4 bikers affected by shock

In keeping with the Night Commonplace, one witness, Michael Jones stated: ‘All injured had been aware and speaking, it was an actual mess, fuel was leaking and tea hut girl trapped inside for some time.

‘Nice work from the bikers who had been there to tear open the hut to get her out.’

The incident occurred shortly after 7pm.

In accordance Dubster Arfurzee, who owns the tea hut, one workers member suffered damaged ribs and a breast plate.

4 bikers had been handled for shock.

He stated they had been pressured to usher in contractors to demolish the stays of the tea hut due to the intensive harm induced, which ripped the companies, together with fuel, water and electrical energy from the bottom.

He added: ‘We is not going to be defeated by one reckless driver and we might be rebuilding it.’

Followers of the tea hut launched a crowd funder to lift cash to assist the rebuilding mission.

The house owners of the Blackheath Tea Hut, pictured at this time, vowed they may rebuild the venue

Police confirmed no one has been arrested following final night time’s incident