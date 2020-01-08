Driver escapes a head-on crash in same spot where a young couple died four years ago

By Phoebe Eckersley For Mailonline

Revealed: 13:18 EST, eight January 2020 | Up to date: 13:21 EST, eight January 2020

A driver has been filmed overtaking two automobiles on a blind bend the place a pair died 5 days after their engagement.

The harmful driver manages to fit himself in between a automotive as two automobiles cross him on the opposite aspect of Runshaw Lane in Euxton close to Leyland, Lancashire.

Sprint-cam footage reveals Carl Marshall driving alongside the nation lane at a modest velocity earlier than a car slots proper in entrance.

A driver has been filmed overtaking two automobiles on Runshaw Lane in Euxton close to Leyland, Lancashire

Seconds later, two automobiles overtake the driving force simply earlier than the Plough Inn.

The impatient driver then quickens and travels across the bend rapidly, narrowly avoiding inflicting a 3 method crash.

The impatient driver quickens and travels across the bend, narrowly avoiding a 3 method crash in the identical spot which has claimed two lives

The automotive behind him rapidly brakes because the car on the opposite aspect tries to decelerate.

Carl’s car rapidly strikes to the precise to keep away from a head on collision with the passing automotive, within the clip shared yesterday.

Seconds later, the automotive rapidly breaks because the car on the alternative lane tries to decelerate

Andrew Lee Belsham wrote below Carl’s publish: ‘I hate how my sister and Alex handed away there. Not rushing. After which they [the driver in the clip] go spherical pondering there on a observe no respect for others they need to not have a licence it is a joke.’

Kirsty Belsham, 22, was travelling along with her associate Alex Wilson, 23, in Euxton. Each died within the blackspot, 4 years in the past

Tony ‘Webby’ Webster added: ‘Lunatics. Want placing down earlier than they kill individuals.’

John Tuck commented: ‘I stroll alongside there with my spouse. 30mph restrict.’

Debbie Whittaker Tyldesley stated: ‘Some poor particular person might have been killed there. This comes after a younger couple had been killed on the identical street in March 2016, 5 days after they received engaged.’

A pair died after their car careered right into a ditch after which hit a tree, 4 years in the past.

Kirsty Belsham, 22, was travelling along with her associate Alex Wilson, 23, once they crashed their Fiat Punto right into a ditch at a infamous accident blackspot close to Chorley, Lancashire.

Workplace cleaner Miss Belsham and Mr Wilson had been collectively for round six years and had two kids named Lacey Might, 5, and Tyler James, 4.

Lancashire Police have been approached for remark.