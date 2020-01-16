News

Driver fires gun during Commerce City road rage chase

No less than one gunshot was fired early Thursday morning after an argument close to Kemp Elementary College in Commerce Metropolis changed into an vehicle chase, Commerce Metropolis police stated.

The incident induced close by faculties to extend safety. Nobody was harm and police haven’t launched details about any arrests, based on a Commerce Metropolis Police Division information launch.

Tempers between two drivers flared into an argument close to the elementary college at 6775 Oneida Road round eight:30 a.m., based on the information launch.

The drivers of two automobiles together with a white Monte Carlo took off, with one automobile following the opposite, the discharge stated.

At East 72nd Avenue and Colorado Freeway 2 somebody contained in the Monte Carlo fired no less than one gunshot, the information launch stated.

Police responded to the realm of East 72nd Avenue and Colorado 2 at about eight:35 a.m.

Native space faculties had been positioned on lock-out as a precaution however no faculties had been instantly concerned within the incident, the information launch stated.

